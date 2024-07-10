‘Living My Life Like It’s Golden’: Halle Bailey Trades Her Green Mermaid Fin For Gold Bikini In Sweet Summer Pics

May marked the first anniversary of The Little Mermaid and Halle Bailey playing the life-changing role of Ariel. While the American singer/actress is living her best life right now taking on new film roles, making music, and being a mother, she's still giving some mermaid energy. This is because, to celebrate summer, she traded her green mermaid fin for a gold bikini in sweet fun-in-the-sun pics.

While we've come to associate Halle Bailey with Ariel's signature purple bikini top and green fin, this summer she traded it in for a stunning gold look. However, she's still serving iconic mermaid energy in this post, and you can see why by taking a look at the sweet summer Instagram pics below:

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) A photo posted by on

Referencing Jill Scott’s “living my life like it’s golden” in her caption, Halle Bailey is truly soaking up the sun sitting by her pool wearing a gold bikini. Serving up beach goals with her drawstring gold top and matching bottoms, this look could totally fit in with Ariel and her sisters' legendary fits.

Also, this look just adds to the catalog of seriously legendary fits Bailey has worn in the months since giving birth to Baby Halo . From red carpet glam to more beachy fits, she's been serving on every occasion, including this one.

It may have been a while since Halle Bailey did some crazy stunt work for the live-action Little Mermaid in a harness or a water tank, but, it doesn’t mean that she’s shed her mermaid self just yet. We weren’t blind to the fact that the “Angel” singer made Little Mermaid references to her underwater pregnancy pics , and there's no denying the mermaid energy radiating off this latest post.

The Grown-ish actress also channeled Ariel by proving what a fashion princess she is in real life with many of her Ariel-inspired looks . Before Margot Robbie was rocking Barbiecore for the Barbie press tour, Bailey brought the sea to fans and photographers with her Mermaidcore looks at numerous Little Mermaid premieres and events (including The Oscars). Whether it was in the form of a metallic mermaid gown at the world premiere or a sparkly seashell dress at the London premiere, the Grammy Award nominee is boss at being a photogenic fashionista.

Halle Bailey’s "living my best life like it's golden" by posting sweet summer pics of herself in a gorgeous gold bikini. As her historic starring role in The Little Mermaid will never escape the mind of audiences, it doesn’t look like The Color Purple actress will forget either. And we love that for everyone!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors