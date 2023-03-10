With The Razzies Coming Up, Let's Take A Moment To Shout Out Catwoman's Halle Berry For The Iconic Way She Accepted Her Worst Actress Award

The Razzies have been roasting movies for decades now; in fact, the upcoming ceremony will mark the 43rd time The Golden Raspberry Awards have snarked on some movies content. And while this year’s awards contenders include some heavy hitters, like Tom Hanks in Elvis and Bryce Dallas Howard in the final Jurassic World trilogy sequel Dominion, whomever takes home the statues will probably not live up to the epic speech Halle Berry gave a few years back. I’d just like to take a moment to shoutout the stupendous actress for her work on Catwoman, but more importantly perhaps, her work accepting the truly atrocious acting-related award.

These days, I think there's a lot of nostalgia over her memorable (and iconic-looking) take on the Batman-related character. Berry says Catwoman fans come up to her all the time to share their love for the role. However, back in the day her Catwoman performance was hailed as a bad one in an even worse movie. In fact, she was nominated for a Golden Raspberry award for her acting in the DC film, and not only did she win 2004’s Worst Actress Award, she also showed up to accept it.

List Of Golden Raspberry Nominations For Halle Berry 2005 - Catwoman, Worst Actress (Win) 2014 - The Call, Worst Actress (Nominated) 2014 - Movie 43, Worst Actress (Nominated)

Her speech was, frankly, epic. She kicked off with a thank you to the studio who made the movie Warner Bros. and she did not slow down one iota from there:

I never in my life thought I would be up here winning a Razzie. I mean, it's not like I ever aspired to be here. But thank you... First of all, I want to thank Warner Bros. for putting me in a piece of shit, god-awful movie. It was just what my career needed! You know, I was at the top and then Catwoman just plummeted me to the bottom. Love it! It’s hard being on top. It’s much better being on the bottom. I want to thank my manager, Vincent Cirrincione. Listen, this guy loves me. He loves me so much that he convinces me to do projects even when he knows they’re shit.

Continuing on, the actress went down the laundry list of people she'd like to thank including her agent, her lawyers, her cast, and even the writers ("all 20 of 'em) on Catwoman. You can check out the full speech below.

Getting nominated for a Razzie likely never feels the best, but some celebs have had a better attitude about the awards than others. For example, when Dwayne Johnson got nominated for Baywatch, he joked the Golden Raspberry Awards had to create a brand new category specifically for his movie: 'So Rotten You Loved It". Judi Dench got a Razzie for Cats and had a purrfect response, as well.

This year, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are up for a ton of Razzies thanks to their film Good Mourning. I'm not sure they'll even have time for a response if they win given the myriad stories running around about how the couple is in therapy after Fox's viral Instagram post and cheating rumors running around.

Most nominees are likely hoping their nomination won't result in a win. But for those who do land a 2023 Razzie, just try to remember Halle Berry's major piece of Razzie advice:

My only advice to you is next time I do a movie, if I get to do another movie, maybe you should read the script. Just counting zeroes behind the one isn’t enough. You really have to read the script.

The Golden Raspberry Awards happen on March 11, 2023.