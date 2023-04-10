Halle Berry Clapped Back At A Hater Who Said She Was Too Old For Nude Photos

Halle Berry had a particularly pleasant-looking Easter weekend. The actress spent a day on a balcony, completely nude, taking in the views and enjoying a glass of wine. Someone captured the moment – and there’s not even a need for an nsfw warning – and she shared the post with her 8.3 million followers. While she had a lot of positive comments from friends and acquaintances, not everyone was happy Berry enjoyed a day in the buff, though she doesn’t seem to care too much.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The post was shared on both Instagram and Twitter, and one disgruntled troll was very clear they did not enjoy Ms. Berry, a woman in her fifties, taking to social media to share the view. The Twitter user in question seemed less concerned about the nudity component in general and more concerned the actress would dare to drop trou in her fifties. They commented:

Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.

This commentary earned a slew of responses from both sides, and 4,594 people liked it, so it does seem like at least some other Internet users were unhappy with her viral post. However, the Moonfall actress sent out her own response Tweet, noting, “the heart of a shrimp is located in its head.” This isn't the first time Berry has taken shots at an online troll, but it is a memorable response.

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZoApril 10, 2023 See more

At the time of this writing 135.8k people had liked the post, which is far more than the few thousand individuals who seemed bent out of shape about it. On Instagram, the other copy of the post had over 600,000 likes at the time of this writing. In addition, a slew of fans also shared their own thoughts about the actress' response, commenting things like:

"He out here cosplaying as a real life Urkel."

"Why is this person so pressed ? Do and post whatever THE F$&% you want."

"Girl!!!!!!!! You are an inspiration to many of us!!!!!!!!!!! We loveeeeee it!"

In addition, Private Practice’s Audra McDonald wrote, “You won the internet today with this clap back” while daytime TV host Sherri Shepherd passed along some crying laughing emojis, as well. When another fan commented with an emoji to mark their post approval, the actress also shared another response take:

pic.twitter.com/XbVkyO3RjXApril 10, 2023 See more

It’s interesting, because Halle Berry has actually talked about dealing with negativity online in the past. She said previously that she’d love to “slap these trolls, ” and while that’s impossible to physically do on the internet, she proved this week that she doesn’t have to take the negativity lying down.

The thing I hate, and this will never stop, I know because it’s the nature of the world, but I really hate the negativity that gets on there. I just really want to like, slap these trolls because it really is damaging to people. It’s damaging to young people and I really wish that if you really didn’t have something [nice] to say, don’t say it. If you’ve got something so negative to say about somebody, why are you on their page? You’re obviously into them or you wouldn’t be there. So it’s kind of annoying and I worry for the younger people who really don’t understand that these are just hating trolls that have no life and they take it so to heart. It can be really, really damaging, and I see that with my daughter and it infuriates me.