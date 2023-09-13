Halle Berry Looked Amazing In A Slitted Dress With Cape Sleeves With Her Man Van Hunt On Her Arm After Marriage Rumors Swirled

Halle Berry has been dating Van Hunt for some time now. The two connected during quarantine, and while by 2022 the actress was reportedly referring to her musician partner as her “soulmate,” the two are not married yet. The rumor mill says that might be coming, and that there might be a prenup also involved. This week the couple proved they can ignore the bts talk, looking stunning and fully in sync on the red carpet. Yet, per usual, Berry’s fashion was tops.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt stepped out for a night on the town, courtesy of Michael Kors. The NY Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show was held at Domino Park, and the popular couple was in attendance, with Hunt sporting a sweater, grey slacks and a hat. Berry was the real head turner, however, in a stunning dress with two front slits and cape sleeves. As she noted on her own social, 'F' is for 'Fashion." Take a look.

The two appeared in public together for the event shortly after rumors rolled around the interwebs that Berry might be thinking of getting married for a fourth time. The actress was previously married to David Justice between 1993 and 1997, Eric Benét between 2001 and 2005, and Olivier Martinez between 2013 and 2016, though the divorce was only finalized in 2023 .

The actress also shares a child with Martinez and another child with her former partner Gabriel Aubry, to whom she was never married.

Berry has allegedly said she is uninterested in getting married for a fourth time, and she’s been very candid that she has an extremely “bad radar” for relationships, telling Lindsay Flores she’s “too trusting” in 2021. Yet OK Magazine and other outlets have been speculating the actress may get married again, and insiders close to the situation claimed a prenup would have to be involved. Those same insiders have called the doc “unromantic” but note that Berry would allegedly be skeptical to move forward without it given her past history of long-winded divorce cases.

That take might seem logical given Berry's best movies have produced her a sizable net worth, but the actress has not publicly commented on moving forward with Van Hunt. Though Berry has advised fans to "never settle for less" and wait for love, and has shared many happy posts with her partner in recent months. And they looked great together on the carpet this week.

What’s clear is that they make a gorgeous couple, and other celebrities seemed to agree. Jurnee Smollett commented on Instagram, “The queen left no crumbs🔥🔥🔥.” La La Anthony needed only emojis to get her point across: 😍😍😍😍. Whether or not a ring ends up getting added to Berry's amazing ensembles is still a question mark at this point, but she looks great with or without one.