Halle Berry's Been Split From Olivier Martinez Since 2015. Their Divorce Is Apparently Still Ongoing

Actress Halle Berry, who is known for her badass performances, has been living her life to the fullest this spring. From enjoying the spring weather in the buff to filming her upcoming roles, this Oscar winner is standing in her power. But another thing she’s still been having to take care of is her divorce from actor Olivier Martinez, which has been ongoing since 2015.

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez met after meeting on the set of Dark Tide back in 2010. The two got married in France in July 2013 with their son, Maceo, born in October of that year. Two years later the couple divorced, with sources saying they were separated months before. According to The Blast , the divorce between Berry and Martinez is still ongoing, and they have decided to keep their legal proceedings private. Based on new legal documents, the X-Men star and her ex-husband have hired a private judge Roy L. Paul for future issues concerning their divorce and co-parenting their son.

Hiring a private judge is apparently a trend with celebrity divorces in order to ensure all information regarding the legal case remains away from the public eye. The process may not be cheap as the ex-couple will pay the private judge and his judiciary assistant a reported hourly rate of $300 an hour. But the process may be very well worth it as any significant issues between the two of them can stay private compared to buzzworthy publicity. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were an example of other couples who were divorcing for years and hired a private judge only for Jolie to call for the judge’s removal after not being happy with his ruling over their custody battle. So hopefully things won’t go that far between the Dark Tide co-stars.

Other than Martinez, the Monster’s Ball star has been in two other publicized marriages with her first being with former baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and with singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005. Unfortunately, when celebrities like Halle Berry have been through the wringer on failed marriages, the public is quick to judge. Luckily, this American actress doesn’t seem to care what people think as she’s joked before about her bad “radar” for relationships in constantly trying to see the good in people and being very trusting. These are good qualities to have when it comes to meeting people. But as we learn in life, people can also take us by surprise in unexpected ways. For the online trolls who’ve told her she can’t keep a man , it’s obvious you don’t mess with a powerhouse like Halle Berry as she made her case she never wants to keep the wrong men in her life.

After things didn’t work out between her and Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry took a break from dating only to start a new relationship in 2020 with Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt. These two are currently still together as they attended the Future Artists Gala hosted by the LA County High School for the Arts earlier this month. In an interview with Women’s Health , Berry said that she’s in a very good place right now romantically, maternally, and professionally.

I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman. I just feel fulfilled; I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.