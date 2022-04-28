Halle Berry Called This Plunging Jumpsuit 'Perfect', And It's Hard To Disagree With The Photo Evidence

Halle Berry is an example of one of those actresses who must have frozen themselves in time during their 30s and made sure to stay that way as the years go by. She’s still looking as flawless as the time she won Best Actress in 2002 for her role in Monster’s Ball. The photo evidence speaks for itself as there is nothing stopping Halle Berry from showing off her ageless appearance in her “perfect” plunging jumpsuit.

The 55-year-old actress has been known for her badass roles that span from Swordfish all the way down to her directorial debut Bruised . Well, Halle Berry continues to look badass in her latest Instagram post as she confidently flourished in her silver-sparked jumpsuit. Her caption states, “Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is.” Can’t argue with that! Hopefully, there’s a movie premiere or gala somewhere down the line where she can show off that jumpsuit outside of social media.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) A photo posted by on

Halle Berry has never been one to hide in the shadows about her gorgeous appearance. Her Instagram posts make us want to say, “All hail, Queen of Workouts , pants-free and all!” She was even willing to relive her Catwoman days as she leisurely pounced in her prowling catsuit (even if it was a movie that didn’t make her feel right ). You can also notice in her latest photo that Halle Berry is also revealing her new silver-haired bixie cut. Doesn’t this look like another classic role of Berry’s when she played a weather-controlling mutant in X-Men? Maybe that’s a hint for a little character revisit.

Despite looking fierce and better than ever, there will, sadly, always be people out there who have a problem with that. For instance, her manager once told her that as soon as she cut her hair for Living Dolls , she would never work again . Well, that didn’t stop Halle Berry’s historic win at the 74th Academy Awards as she fashioned her pixie cut with a trophy in hand. Berry once spoke to Essence about how her own followers on Instagram would post negativity on her posts. Despite all the haters out there, the Storm actress continues to have an active online presence and refuses to let the negativity damage her.