Halle Berry Shared A Sweet Response After Halle Bailey Literally Wore Her Iconic Orange James Bond Bikini For Halloween

With O’ Hallows Eve just a day away, the 2024 celebrity Halloween costumes are in full swing! The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey took inspiration from the Hollywood star she always gets mistaken for – name-wise, anyway – Halle Berry. Bailey rocked Berry’s iconic outfit from 2002’s Die Another Day!

Halle Berry has played a lot of famous characters across her career thus far, between X-Men’s Storm or Catwoman, but Halle Bailey decided to pay tribute to the time she was one of the Bond girls . Check it out:

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) A photo posted by on

Halle Bailey looks amazing as Jinx from Die Another Day, which was the twentieth 007 film when you look at James Bond movies in order . She captioned the series of photos that just about perfectly copycat the scene as “Halleween 2024”. Halle Berry took notice of the images and posted in the comment section of the Instagram post:

Awe ...my girl did that! What a huge compliment! Love you angel ❤️

Since the pair have such similar names, these two have interacted before, but it’s always from a place of absolute support. Earlier this year, Halle Berry and Halle Bailey even hung out at the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy soccer game . It’s so sweet to see Halle Bailey embodying one of Berry’s most famous movie fashion looks for Halloween, and Berry being so honored to see it.

But considering Bailey is known for her long locks, apparently there was some question the photo was an A.I. generated image. The Little Mermaid proved it was just a very good wig with this photo:

(Image credit: Halle Bailey/Instagram)

Of course a big part of the whole look is Jinx’s pixie cut, and Bailey looks great in the hairstyle. Halle Berry actually spoke about her time on Die Another Day just a couple of months ago. The Oscar winner said Pierce Brosnan restored her “faith in men” when they co-starred together because of how much of a gentleman he was to her. In the 2002 movie, Jinx was an NSA agent whose name is derived from her being born on Friday the 13th. While he is on his mission, their paths cross multiple times, and they ultimately help one another and develop romantic interests for the film.

While talking about Die Another Day, Berry also recently shared that while it wasn’t on a “wish list” of hers to be a Bond girl, she feels like she’s “part of cinematic history” by being part of one of the 007 movies. She’s “honored” to be part of the franchise, “especially with Pierce.” Bailey dressing up as Jinx certainly makes a solid point for it, too!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors