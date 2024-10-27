Halle Berry Shared A Terrifier-Themed Pic, And The Art The Clown Actor Responded

Halloween is just around the corner, and Hollywood is getting into the spooky spirit—none more so than Halle Berry. The Oscar-winning actress recently stirred up excitement among fans of the best horror movies by posting a chilling photo on social media. In the snap, she posed alongside one of cinema’s most terrifying clowns —Art the Clown, the iconic slasher star from the 2024 movie release and box office history maker Terrifier 3 . What was even more fun is that the actor behind the menacing harlequin even responded to the Gothika star's snapshot.

Fans of the Terrifier franchise will instantly recognize the clown in Halle Berry’s photo, as he's a sadistic, silent menace known for committing heinous and unspeakable acts . Played by David Howard Thornton, this character has appeared in three ultra-violent, unrated indie horror films yet has still risen to become a modern pop culture horror icon. Halle Berry took to Instagram to share a post of herself “clowning around” with the infamous figure. You can check it out for yourself down below along with two other clown-infused snapshots:

As fun as it was to see fans' reactions to the photos, it was most satisfying to see a response from the man behind the makeup. David Howard Thornton, who has become synonymous with Art the Clown since his chilling portrayal in Terrifier and Terrifier 2, was quick to respond to Berry’s post. With a simple yet enthusiastic reply, he commented:

Honored! 🤡

How incredible is that? The first Terrifier film, released in 2016, was a low-budget slasher that quickly built a dedicated following. The sequel's success solidified Art the Clown as a rising horror icon, thanks to the character's eerie presence and David Howard Thornton’s committed performance. He’s now considered one of the genre's most memorable villains. With the blockbuster success of the third installment , which expands on the epic battle between Art and Sienna, the series' popularity continues to soar. And now, we’re witnessing an unexpected crossover as none other than Halle Berry poses with an animatronic version of the slasher star.

Halle Berry is no stranger to the horror genre. She recently starred in Alexandre Aja’s intense thriller , Never Let Go, which was written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. The film follows a family tormented by a dark presence, only for their sense of reality to unravel when one child begins to question whether the evil is real. As skepticism grows, the family faces their fears and the truth behind the haunting.

The movie explores the primal instincts of parenthood, diving into the fierce need to protect one’s children from danger. With every twist, it keeps viewers guessing. The Catwoman star shines in her role as Mama, delivering a powerful and nuanced performance that adds layers of mystery to the story. Never Let Go is still playing in select theaters and is also available for rent and streaming at home.

As me and my fellow horror hounds prepare to celebrate the spookiest time of the year, Halle Berry’s nod to one of cinema’s creepiest clowns is the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit. In short, I–like the actor behind Art the Clown–am here for it!

