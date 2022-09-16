Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Big Change To Laurie In The New Slasher

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, thanks to acclaimed new and returning properties achieving box office and critical acclaim. Some of the best horror movie franchises have returned to theaters, a trend partially started by the massively successful 2018 Halloween movie . Two more sequels were quickly ordered from director David Gordon Green, and Halloween Ends’ Jamie Lee Curtis have revealed a big change to Laurie in the new slasher.

Halloween Ends will mark the end to the current trilogy, and will also mark Jamie Lee Curtis’ final bow as her signature character Laurie Strode. The stakes are super high as a result, and fans can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the mysterious threequel– especially since footage has been so limited. Luckily for the fans, Curtis herself opened up in a video on YouTube promoting Ends, where she set up one major change for the final girl. In her words,

There is a battle between them. And the irony is that the 2018 and 2021 movie were about a woman who was prepared for Michael every day of her life since she was 17 years old. Every day. This is a movie where she’s actually moved on. Because Laurie doesn’t see Michael coming. And that’s a very different result. So the fight with Michael is much more violent, unxpected, and it has to be like a street brawl.

Talk about a plot twist. While Laurie Strode as we know her is truly obsessed with the possibility of facing off against Michael Myers, that won’t be the case in Halloween Ends. This is especially surprising considering how much Haddonfield and Laurie personally lost throughout the last two installments in the horror property.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ comments tease how the action of Halloween Ends will presumably stand out when compared to David Gordon Green’s previous two movies. Obviously Michael Myers will be claiming new victims throughout the movie’s mysterious runtime, but audiences are most excited about seeing him face off against Laurie Strode.

This tidbit of information from Jamie Lee Curtis is sure to quickly go viral, as so little is known about the contents of Halloween Ends. The limited marketing footage has only featured brief flashes of the slasher’s action, and not much dialogue. As a reminder, you can check out the first trailer for the movie , which is going to be released in both theaters and streaming on Peacock .

While this type of tease has helped to buoy fan excitement for Halloween Ends, it didn’t necessarily go into the movie’s plot. And it sounds like Jamie Lee Curtis’ signature character Laurie Strode might have actually been able to move on from her obsession with Michael Myers. While this is good for her mental health, it’s seemingly a danger once The Shape returns after being absent during the franchise's upcoming time jump .

Because the trailers have been so vague, fans have been left wondering how Laurie and Allyson might have moved on after Michael Myers’ massacre through Haddonfield. After all, they lost their loved ones including Judy Greer’s Karen . Halloween fans are also wondering about Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace, as the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon has been noticeably absent throughout the movie’s marketing.