Halloween's Original Michael Myers Shares The Special Way He'll Appear In Halloween Ends

The horror genre has been on fire for years now, consistently making great money at the box office. Some of the best horror movies returned to theaters thanks to legacy-quels, with that trend being kick started partly thanks to the wild success of the 2018’s Halloween. The sequel featured the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as well as OG Michael Myers actor Nick Castle . And now The Shape himself has shared the special way he’ll appear in Halloween Ends.

Two actors have played Michael Myers throughout the current trilogy. While James Jude Courtney does the action-heavy stuff on set, original actor Nick Castle also provides the sound of Michael’s breathing and any scenes where the iconic mask comes off. He’ll once again appear in Halloween Ends, and recently revealed via Cameo (opens in new tab) the cool way he’ll appear in the upcoming threequel. As he put it,

By the way, [I'm] going to be in the new one, but I won't be in the mask. Don't tell anybody, but you'll see me, you'll see this face. Yes, for the first time on camera, the actual face of Nicholas Castle.

Well, there you have it. It looks like we’ll see Nick Castle’s full face sometime throughout the course of Halloween Ends’ mysterious runtime. This is an exciting concept, and one that might tease awesome conflicts with Jamie Lee Curtis’ final girl Laurie Strode. Is it October yet?

Nick Castle’s comments on Cameo are likely going to inspire some fan theories, as we patiently wait for the slasher trilogy to come to a conclusion with Halloween Ends. It seems like David Gordon Green’s third installment in the long-running franchise will be Jamie Lee Curtis’ final appearance as Laurie Strode , so the pressure is on. But it looks like Nick Castle will also be getting an appropriate sendoff, including more actual screen time than the previous two installments.

Those who watched the last two Halloween movies will know that Nick Castle got to be unmasked for a few scenes already, although his face was not fully visible. In 2018’s sequel, we saw the back of his head when those ill-fated journalists came to visit him at Smith’s Grove. And in Halloween Kills, Judy Greer’s Karen briefly unmasked Michael, before leading him into a trap. But we all know who got the last laugh in that situation.

Not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends, but it’s only a few months away from arriving in theaters. The slasher is expected to feature a major time jump , allowing the timeline to catch up to the year IRL. We’ll just have to see how the years have affected Laurie and Allyson, especially after Michael Myers killed their family.