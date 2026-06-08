Didn't Know I Needed Hannah Waddingham And Octavia Spencer In An Action Show Until The Ride Or Die Trailer

Ride or Die - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Buckle up and make sure your Prime Video subscription is in good standing, because this new 2026 TV show looks like a fun one! Amazon's streaming service dropped the trailer for their new series starring Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and it looks like it's going to be a wild ride. In fact, based on the vibe of the trailer (above), I think this is exactly the kind of series I'm going to need this summer.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

You know that best friend you call your ride or die? What if they put that phrasing to the test? Ride or Die comes from Matt Miller (as showrunner) and director Peyton Reed (who helmed the Ant-Man movies for the MCU), and stars Spencer and Waddingham as Debbie and Judith respectively, two besties who end up on the run when someone from Judith's assassin-past resurfaces. Considering Spencer's character had no idea her best friend of twenty years was once an international assassin, they clearly have some things to sort out while also trying not to die.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

I'm not going to lie, this trailer looks loads of fun. I love that the premise involves a decades-long friendship between two women who know each other inside and out -- or think they do -- and then find themselves caught up in mayhem together. And seeing these two icons playing the leads in a fun action caper already had me sold on watching. I really didn't consider how badly I needed a show starring these two iconic actors facing off against big bad guys until I watched Prime Video's preview for the series.

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All eight episodes of Ride or Die hit Prime Video on July 15. The cast also includes Ed Skrein, Calam Lynch, Savannah Steyn, Jamie Parker, Jacky Ido, Sylvia Hoeks and the great Bill Nighy.