Yellowstone’s 1923 Is Way More Popular Than Reacher, But Tyler Perry Wants Us To Know His Beauty In Black Is Way Up There In Streaming Numbers, Too
Well, I think it's safe to say all three of these shows are worth checking out with numbers like these...
If you take a look at the streaming originals airing on the 2025 TV schedule right now, you’ll quickly realize that it’s filled with banger after banger. From Apple TV+’s Severance to Max’s The Pitt, and so much more, it’s honestly overwhelming how many shows are on right now. However, leading the pack are programs like 1923, Reacher and Tyler Perry’s Beauty and Black, which the aforementioned producer recently highlighted.
Now, notably, Yellowstone’s 1923 is significantly more popular than Reacher, however both boast impressive numbers. And to Perry’s post’s point, it’s worth noting that his Netflix series should also be part of this conversation about all the incredible television that’s on at the moment.
More People Are Watching 1923 Than Reacher, However, Both Have Impressive Viewership
Considering 1923 is part of the greater world of Yellowstone shows, it makes sense why it’s one of the most viewed programs on streaming right now. According to Variety, it’s estimated minutes watched is sitting at 1.4 billion, which puts it in second place behind Netflix’s Adolescence.
That’s a crazy high number, and it's maintained that viewership for at least two weeks. However, again, considering the success of its predecessor and the thrilling story surrounding the Duttons fighting for their land and Spencer getting back home, I can’t say I’m shocked so many people use a Paramount+ subscription to tune in week after week.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
To watch almost all the Yellowstone shows, all you need is a Paramount+ subscription. You can get the essential plan mentioned here, or you can go ad-free and get Showtime with a Premium subscription that costs $12.99 per month.
However, what is kind of surprising is how much 1923 is outpacing Prime Video’s Reacher, another major hit. The Alan Ritchson-led series that’s available with an Amazon Prime subscription currently sits at No. 4 in the rankings, and had an estimated 724.2 million minutes watched this week.
Now, that might be quite a bit lower than 1923’s numbers, but it’s still seriously impressive. It’s no wonder Reacher Season 4 is already happening…
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trialYou can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, and then after that it's $14.99 per month or $139 per year (which saves you 22%). With this subscription, you can watch all of Reacher as well as other hit Prime Video originals, like Fallout and The Boys.
It’s worth noting, though, that both these projects are returning programs and have established fan bases thanks to their predecessors – in 1923’s case it’s shows like Yellowstone and in Reacher’s case it’s based on a wildly popular book series. So, their consistent success makes sense.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, with that in mind, you can see why it’s also worth noting the success of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black in this conversation.
Meanwhile, Tyler Perry Pointed Out That Beauty In Black Is Also Thriving
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black dropped Part 1 on Netflix last October, and Part 2 was released in March. Last week, the show was sitting at 1.1 billion estimated million views watched, as Tyler Perry’s Instagram stories re-post of Boardroom’s graphic of Variety’s charts illustrated. This week, it’s at 469.5 million.
That put it above Reacher and right below 1923 last week, and it keeps in the Top Ten this week. So, yeah, this drama deserves some love too, as Perry – who created the show – implied with his re-post.
According to Netflix’s Top 10, the series about a family who runs a cosmetics dynasty and trafficking scheme has spent six weeks in the ranks between its release in October and now, showing that those with a Netflix subscription have been and still are watching this show.
Overall, 1923, Reacher and Beauty in Black are all worth checking out, as their numbers prove. And if you’d like to be part of those seriously high viewership numbers, the Yellowstone prequel drops episodes on Paramount+ each Sunday, Reacher posts new episodes on Amazon Prime every Thursday, and all of Beauty in Black was released on Netflix’s 2025 TV schedule. So, you should get to watching!
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Horrible Accusations Have Been Made About Me.' Diddy's 'Soul Sister' And Longtime Right-Hand Lady Is Opening Up About All The Claims Lobbied Against Her
I Just Binge-Watched Paradise, And It Had Me Crying For The Same Reasons This Is Us Made Me Emotional