Yellowstone’s 1923 Is Way More Popular Than Reacher, But Tyler Perry Wants Us To Know His Beauty In Black Is Way Up There In Streaming Numbers, Too

If you take a look at the streaming originals airing on the 2025 TV schedule right now, you’ll quickly realize that it’s filled with banger after banger. From Apple TV+’s Severance to Max’s The Pitt, and so much more, it’s honestly overwhelming how many shows are on right now. However, leading the pack are programs like 1923, Reacher and Tyler Perry’s Beauty and Black, which the aforementioned producer recently highlighted.

Now, notably, Yellowstone’s 1923 is significantly more popular than Reacher, however both boast impressive numbers. And to Perry’s post’s point, it’s worth noting that his Netflix series should also be part of this conversation about all the incredible television that’s on at the moment.

More People Are Watching 1923 Than Reacher, However, Both Have Impressive Viewership

Considering 1923 is part of the greater world of Yellowstone shows , it makes sense why it’s one of the most viewed programs on streaming right now. According to Variety , it’s estimated minutes watched is sitting at 1.4 billion, which puts it in second place behind Netflix’s Adolescence.

That’s a crazy high number, and it's maintained that viewership for at least two weeks. However, again, considering the success of its predecessor and the thrilling story surrounding the Duttons fighting for their land and Spencer getting back home , I can’t say I’m shocked so many people use a Paramount+ subscription to tune in week after week.

However, what is kind of surprising is how much 1923 is outpacing Prime Video’s Reacher, another major hit. The Alan Ritchson-led series that’s available with an Amazon Prime subscription currently sits at No. 4 in the rankings, and had an estimated 724.2 million minutes watched this week.

Now, that might be quite a bit lower than 1923’s numbers, but it’s still seriously impressive. It’s no wonder Reacher Season 4 is already happening …

It’s worth noting, though, that both these projects are returning programs and have established fan bases thanks to their predecessors – in 1923’s case it’s shows like Yellowstone and in Reacher’s case it’s based on a wildly popular book series. So, their consistent success makes sense.

Now, with that in mind, you can see why it’s also worth noting the success of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black in this conversation.

Meanwhile, Tyler Perry Pointed Out That Beauty In Black Is Also Thriving

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black dropped Part 1 on Netflix last October, and Part 2 was released in March. Last week, the show was sitting at 1.1 billion estimated million views watched, as Tyler Perry’s Instagram stories re-post of Boardroom’s graphic of Variety’s charts illustrated. This week, it’s at 469.5 million.

That put it above Reacher and right below 1923 last week, and it keeps in the Top Ten this week. So, yeah, this drama deserves some love too, as Perry – who created the show – implied with his re-post.

According to Netflix’s Top 10 , the series about a family who runs a cosmetics dynasty and trafficking scheme has spent six weeks in the ranks between its release in October and now, showing that those with a Netflix subscription have been and still are watching this show.