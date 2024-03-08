‘I Worry’: Harry Potter Actress Shares Blunt Thoughts Over Hardcore Adult Fans

Throughout her tenure as Harry Potter’s Professor Sprout legendary actor Miriam Margolyes played a vital part in bringing J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World to life in some of the best 2000s movies . While it has been some time since those films were in theaters, the new Harry Potter TV show is set to debut in 2026.

That occasion is something hardcore adult Potter fans are undoubtedly going to continue fanning out over, but it also ties into a concern of Miriam’s, one that she recently expressed through an interview shown in a 1News YouTube clip .

More specifically, Margolyes shared her worries about Harry Potter adults with her usual blend of serious talk and cheeky humor. Keep that in mind as you read Miriam Margolyes’ thoughts, which were shared as follows:

I worry about Harry Potter fans, because they should be over that by now. You know, it was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children. But they get stuck in it. I do cameos and people say, ‘I’m having a Harry Potter-themed wedding,’ and I think, ‘Gosh, what’s their first night of fun going to be?’ I can’t even think about it. Harry Potter is wonderful, I’m very grateful to it. It’s over. That’s what I think.

As an esteemed member of the Harry Potter cast , Miriam Margolyes clearly has more than her fair share of stories involving adults who are still very much loyal to the houses they were sorted in. Certainly there are some fans that might be a tad more overzealous than others, but for the most part Potter Adults could be seen as similar to Disney Adults. Meaning there are also plenty of well-adjusted grown-ups who value those books, pictures, and theme park lands with a respectful restraint.

Of course, Ms. Margolyes has always been at arms length with the Wizarding World franchise. Miriam’s previous comments about how the series “wasn’t important” show her level of investment in the IP, which is balanced out by her gracious attitude towards what the movies did for her career. Nevertheless, that concern comes from a specific place, and not a totally unfounded one.

While she’s not over the moon about Harry Potter maintaining a sizable adult fanbase, the Doctor Who alum always maintains a thankful attitude to the pop culture landmark. Though Ms. Margolyes may want to prepare herself after being involved in 60th anniversary specials; as that's yet another fandom that she can now claim a piece of. And as we all know, Doctor Who Adults can be very similar to their Wizarding and Disney counterparts.