Harry Potter’s Professor Sprout Actress Reveals How Much Money She Made From The Wizarding World

Miriam Margolyes, who fans may remember as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, has always been one to speak her mind. She may not have been in all of the movies, but she certainly made an impression as Harry’s herbology teacher, who she played in two of the films. The English-Australian actress has now revealed just how much money she made during her time in the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the first film in which she appeared, made $879.8 million at the box office. It goes without saying that that some of the stars saw the spoils of that on the back end, but that wasn't the case for everyone. Miriam Margolyes told Metro that she didn't get the big bucks, while getting honest about her feelings on that:

I never made Harry Potter millions. I think the three of four main people did, and they deserve it, but my character didn’t. I was only in two, and I only got £60,000 for being Professor Sprout, but I’m not grumbling... now. I grumbled then, but it made me very famous.

£60,000 translates to $69,000, and it’s a decent salary. It's far different from the totals brought in by her Harry Potter castmates like Daniel Radcliffe, though. According to Cosmopolitan , his reported salaries for each installment were worth millions. Of course, this makes sense since Radcliffe was playing the title role in a very successful blockbuster franchise.

It should also be noted that Miriam Margolyes’ appearances in Chamber of Secrets and Deathly Hallows Part 2 amounted to about two minutes in total. Her character was responsible for helping students petrified by the basilisk with her mandrake plants. In my opinion, to make over $69,000 for two minutes of screen time isn't bad. Margolyes doesn't seem to feel slighted either, especially considering the notoriety she received because of the role.

While the Harry Potter movies helped Miriam Margolyes become famous to a whole generation, it doesn’t mean she’s necessarily a fan of the franchise herself. Once, when a fan asked her if she saw the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play, she asserted that she was not interested in Potter anymore. At one point, Margolyes even said that she actually hates kids . That's pretty ironic for someone known for playing a teacher surrounded by young students, but I guess that’s why they call it acting, right?

Despite her feelings there, the actress will surely continue to be linked to her Wizarding World role for years to come, though she also has other notable acting credits. She’s known for playing Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife, which is considered one of the best TV shows . She also had voiceover roles in movies like Happy Feet, Flushed Away, and Early Man. Not to mention, the 81-year-old actress had a recurring role as Prudence Stanley in the Australian series Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries. So all in all, while her Potter check wasn't that large, you really can't put a price on the stardom it's gotten her.