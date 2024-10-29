Have Scream’s Neve Campbell And Melissa Barrera Been In Contact Since The Casting Shakeup? Here’s What The Latter Actress Says
The horror genre has been thriving for years, to the delight of fans like me. Some of the best horror movies have returned with new sequels, including the Scream franchise. The developing seventh film is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming horror movies, although there's been plenty of shakeups behind the scenes. Namely Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera departing the series. And the latter actor recently revealed if she's been in contact with co-star and franchise lead Neve Campbell.
What we know about Scream 7 is very limited for the time being, but longtime fans of the slasher property were thrilled when it was revealed that Campbell was returning as Sidney Prescott... especially after she quit Scream VI over a pay dispute. Barrera was recently asked by Decider if there's been any contact between herself and the Craft icon, responding with:
There you have it. While the two scream queens haven't spoken, it does seem like Melissa Barrera has no hard feelings Neve Campbell for returning to the horror franchise that she'd been leading since 1996. Talk about classy.
In many ways, this comment and respect towards Neve Campbell mirrors past comments from the Abigail actress. After Campbell decided to quit Scream VI shortly before production began, Barrera put her full support behind the 51 year-old horror icon. And now that the shoe is on the other foot, she's not throwing any shade at Sidney Prescott herself.
There has been plenty of behind the scenes drama in the development of Scream 7. Melissa Barrera's firing was only the start of things, as Jenna Ortega dropped out as well, making it clear that the Carpenter sisters we followed for the last two movies were no longer part of the narrative. Director Christopher Landon also left the project, which had some fans concerned.
But the announcement that Neve Campbell was returning as Sidney Prescott got folks excited, especially paired with the fact that OG Scream writer Kevin Williamson was going to be behind the camera as the new director. Courteney Cox has been in talks to return as Gale Weathers, and Patrick Dempsey also revealed he's had conversations. If the latter actor returns as Mark Kincaid, it would be the first time we've seen the franchise legacy character since Scream 3.
More news is expected to arrive soon, as Scream 7 is in active development and is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 27, 2026. While we not-so-patiently wait, check the 2025 movie release dates.
