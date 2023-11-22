Scream Even More Of A Mess After Melissa Barrera Firing As Jenna Ortega Reportedly Enters The Fray

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as many of the best horror movies returned to theaters with new installments. Following two recent sequels, Scream 7 is happening, albeit with a new director. But the movie recently hit a major speed bump, as lead actress Melissa Barrera was fired. Now Scream might be in even more of a mess after that firing, as Jenna Ortega is reportedly entering the fray.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega made history with 2022's Scream, as the first opening victim to survive her encounter with Ghostface. She and Melissa Barrera developed a strong bond playing sisters for two movies, and according to rumors swirling around X, Ortega might have asked her agents to cancel her Scream contract, seemingly standing in solidarity with Barrera.

This report hasn't been confirmed just yet, so we should probably treat is as a rumor for the time being. But if true, it has the potential to really put a wrench in the plans for Scream 7. It's impossible to imagine the movie without the Carpenter sisters, especially after Neve Campbell departed Scream VI over a pay dispute.

Melissa Barrera's surprise firing seemingly came as a result of her recent comments online about the Hamas-Israel War. The original report about her firing claim it wasn't her calls for a ceasefire that resulted in her being dropped, but about the implication that the Jewish community was in charge of the media. For her part, the In the Heights actress hasn't issued any response to her firing from the Scream franchise.

If the rumors about Jenna Ortega are true, it could indicate a huge problem for Scream 7. It's hard to imagine the current trilogy without the Sam and Tara, especially now that Sidney Prescott is off the table. If Ortega really drops out does that mean that the remaining Core Four members Mindy and Chad Meeks-Martin will become the new protagonists?

Assuming that Scream 7 ends up still being produced even without Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, director Christopher Landon might want to put more focus on other legacy characters. Hayden Panettiere's Kirby Reed managed to survive the ending of Scream VI, so she seems like a perfect character to bring back for another appearance. The directors of Scream VI said the movie hinted at more legacy characters, and there are a number of beloved Scream survivors that fans would like to see return.

Only time will tell how things ultimately shake out, but the Scream franchise does seem to be in a precious position. In the meantime, the last three movies are currently streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.