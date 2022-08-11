Scream 6 Star Melissa Barrera Defends Neve Campbell’s Decision To Drop Out
Neve Campbell dropped out of Scream 6 due to pay negotiations.
The horror genre has been on fire for years lately, leading to some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via reboots or new sequels. Case in point: the fifth Scream movie which arrived in theaters back in January. Scream 6 is currently filming, and actress Melissa Barrera is defending Neve Campbell’s decision to drop out of the upcoming slasher.
Melissa Barrera debuted as Sam Carpenter in the latest Scream movie, serving as the new protagonist to the beloved horror franchise. But while fans got to see her team-up with Gale and Sidney during the final confrontation, Neve Campbell won’t appear in Scream 6 after being unhappy with the pay offered to her. Barrera was recently asked by Variety about this turn of events, where she defended her co-star by saying:
There you have it. While Melissa Barrera no doubt would have loved to get more screen time with Neve Campbell in Scream 6, she seems to really understand the House of Cards alum’s decision to pass on the new slasher. What’s more, Barrera maintains that she’s had similar struggles in her career in regards to not being paid what she thinks she deserves-- especially as a woman of color.
Melissa Barrera’s comments to Variety is just the latest example of a Scream actor putting their support behind franchise star Neve Campbell. When the iconic Craft actress revealed that she was passing on returning due to a salary dispute, OG’s like Jamie Kennedy and Matthew Lillard rallied behind her. As did Scream 6 star Jasmin Savoy Brown, who is one of the new stars of the slasher property as Mindy Meeks-Martin.
It’s almost impossible to imagine the Scream franchise without Sidney Prescott, which is partly why Neve Campbell’s decision to drop out of the sixth movie continues to make headlines. While some horror franchises are focused on their villains, the Scream movies have always been about the surviving spirit of Sidney. Some fans have been holding out hope that Campbell might still appear, although she did shut down those rumors personally.
While Neve Campbell won’t appear in Scream 6, she did recently reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in an ad campaign for the Red Cross. In it, she pokes fun at the horror genre while encouraging folks to donate blood. The ad went viral partly because it was released so shortly after Campbell revealed she won’t be in the next movie.
Scream 6 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 31st, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
