‘The Iconic Alex Russo And Miley Stewart’: Fans Are Freaking About Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez Reuniting

The 2026 Golden Globe winners were named this past Sunday amid 2026 TV schedule, and the annual awards show drew many of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars. One of the best parts of the broadcast was seeing so many actors interacting with each other, and it was particularly sweet to see former Disney stars Miley Cyrus (of Hannah Montana fame) and Selena Gomez (of Wizards of Waverly Place popularity) meet up. The pair had a sweet reunion at the event and, in the aftermath, fans cannot seem to get enough.

While Cyrus and Gomez may have had some drama during their Disney Channel days, mostly due to their shared interest in Nick Jonas, the two have buried the hatchet. They’ve also shown support for one another over the years on social media and have been able to catch up at certain events, like award shows. Both also took some pictures together during the Golden Globes this past weekend before sitting down and chatting, as fan account MileyCyrusBz posted to X:

MILEY AND SELENA OH MY GOD#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VsHDGPCB3zJanuary 12, 2026

I'm longtime fan of both ladies, going back to the beginning of their Disney days and sticking with them through their drama. So I cannot get over how great it is to see them being friends and supporting each other! And it also seemed like Cyrus came over to the Only Murders in the Building table, which may or may not mean she made it a point to talk to Gomez. Regardless of the exact circumstances, this meet-up means so much to me. Plenty of fans had a lot to say about the reunion, and it’s clear they're all just as stoked about it as I am:

The iconic Alex Russo and Miley Stewart or, if you’re into music, Mikayla and Hannah Montana! ❤️ -@JustSilencio

ICONIC DUO 😭👑 My childhood just screamed -@AyukawaShinobu

OMGGGG MILEY AND SELENA FINALLY -@0xtila

My Disney Queens -@tomito_soup

OMG THIS IS EVERYTHING. Absolute legends!!! -@evolve6141

Omg!!! I need to know what they talked about. I can’t believe they sat down next to each other. - @micahmarine

During the big night, Gomez was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel Mora in Only Murders. Meanwhile, Cyrus received a nom for Best Original Song for “Dream As One” from Avatar: Fire and Ash. Even though neither snagged a Globe, they seemed like they still had a lot of fun, and fans were more than happy to see the two together again.

Award shows and social media are not the only places in which Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have shown support for one another either. While hosting Saturday Night Live in 2022 during Season 47, Gomez shouted out Cyrus as one of her “oldest friends” in her monologue, saying she went to her for advice about hosting and gave a pretty good impression.

The Disney nostalgia that so many are feeling over this enduring friendship is real. It also coincides with Cyrus' plans to cook something up for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana. Perhaps Gomez could make a return as Hannah’s rival, Mikayla? I'm not sure what might happen there but, if anything, I just hope Cyrus and Gomez reunite again at some point whether it be for an event or something else.

