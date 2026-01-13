A Real Housewife Says Ashley Tisdale Wasn't Making Things Up With 'Toxic Mom Group' Post

I’ve certainly heard that there can be some tension between moms of young kids for various reasons, but I don’t think any such trouble has been as public as what’s come from High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale’s reveal that she felt the need to leave her “toxic mom group.” Several other celeb moms are also involved in the drama, and now a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has decided to back up Tisdale’s tale of mom group woe.

Which RHOBH Star Is Supporting Ashley Tisdale After She Spoke Out About Toxic Mom Group?

If anything, people do tend to love a little gossip to help alleviate the pressures of their own lives, so when Ashley Tisdale opened up with an article in The Cut about “feeling left out” of her “toxic” group of mom friends, folks really latched onto the drama. This is especially true because, despite the fact that the actress didn’t name any names, the job of internet sleuths was made pretty easy when fellow celebrity moms who appear to be the women in question began to, seemingly, open up about what’s going on.

Apparently, others involved include This Is Us star Mandy Moore, Tisdale’s fellow Disney Channel star, Lizzie McGuire’s Hilary Duff, her husband Matthew Korma, and her sister, Haylie, and singer Meghan Trainor. Now, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Crystal Kung Minkoff has opened up about the situation, and noted her belief that Tisdale isn’t exaggerating how bad things likely got for her. While speaking on her Humble Brag podcast, Minkoff said:

I know, probably, 70 percent of the mom group because [our kids] all went to preschool together…I just found it really interesting. I posted on Threads the other day a joke, like, 'Oh, this is so 2021, I already went through this.'

OK, Minkoff (who was the target of racist hate on social media when she first joined RHOBH as the first Asian American cast member) also noted that while she was never actually in this particular group of moms, it’s because all of their kids attend (or have attended) the same preschool that she feels she knows exactly who Tisdale was referring to. She continued, and said that she found herself in a similar situation while on the hit Bravo reality show, but hers and Tisdale’s stories vary in one big way:

What I found interesting is that Ashley's story was that she left the group, and my story is I didn't leave the group. I did [Real Housewives], and they just said — I did a whole episode about this so it's not untold — they all went against me and dropped me.

Minkoff added that she completely related to the long-time Phineas and Ferb star’s account of increasingly not being included in mom group events, as that was what she went through before being “dropped” by her coterie of compadres. She also said that she knew of problems in the celeb mom group when she was still involved with her former friends. From the reality star’s perspective, some of the issue likely had to do with the “crossover” nature of friend groups when an attempt its made to merge everyone, but she was still very much on Tisdale’s side:

It’s hard to always include everybody, but I do think that if that was happening to her, she wasn’t reading it wrong. You know if you’re being pushed out.

Something tells me that we probably haven’t quite heard the end of this mom mess just yet, so we’ll have to wait and see what else might be revealed.