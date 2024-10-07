Hocus Pocus Writer Explains How The Sanderson Sisters Could Return For A Third Movie

I don’t think the Sanderson sisters need any introductions at this point, as they’ve been running amok for a good three decades now. With both the original and sequel movies having much success, the beloved franchise is on the road to becoming a trilogy. But what might that look like? Well, Hocus Pocus 2's writer, Jen D’Angelo, recently shared some insights into what a third installment may look like.

There are certainly various ways in which a third film in the Halloween-centric Disney franchise can go. One thing Jen D’Angelo is pretty certain of is the Sanderson sister's love of and desire for revenge, particularly Winnifred’s. She recently revealed to Collider how writing Hocus Pocus 3 has been a big but exciting undertaking, due to the movie’s beloved world and, of course, the sisters themselves. D’Angelo says of Winnie and her younger siblings:

With the Sanderson sisters, the thing that makes them so fun is that they really are like herding cats. So I'm like, 'Yes, Winifred learned a very valuable lesson, she loves her sisters more than anything in the world,' but she will also just immediately get distracted by whatever's put in front of her. So if you dangle the carrot of a potential revenge against Salem, which she has always wanted, she might have a backslide where she gets singularly focused on the wrong goal again.

So it sounds like there's a good chance that the trio of siblings could find themselves backsliding following the events of the 2022 sequel. Still, the scribe suggests that's not the only route that the narrative can go, which is also intriguing. If anything one would hope that whatever way the story plays out, it'll result in growth for the Sandersons.

Fans last saw Winnifred, Sarah, and Mary meeting their demise a second time, with it happening in the woods just outside Salem this time around The ending may have had a bit of mixed feelings and reviews, especially from the veteran fans. However, it doesn’t change the fact that, once again, these girls got bested by some children and their own obsession with immortality.

Although not much has been revealed to the public about what may be going on in Salem this time around, it seems evident that Winnifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) will all be back for some mayhem at some point. When that will be remains a mystery.

As for what a third film should deliver, I think many fans would love some cameos from classic and beloved characters. For instance, franchise OG Omri Katz expressed his hope of returning as Max Dennison at some point. Above all, though, let's hope that same Hocus Pocus energy that's fueled by chaos, magic and a lot of comedy from our favorite wicked sisters is also present. While Jen D’Angelo’s hints (including those centered on Hannah Waddingham's character ) regarding what could be in store remain generally vague, I remain intrigued about what lies ahead.

In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie guide to learn about newer titles, including Bette Midler's The Fabulous Four. And, if you want to stick with the sisters, Hocus Pocus, and its sequel are both available to stream with a Disney+ subscription .