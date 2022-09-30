See The Original Hocus Pocus Cast 29 Years Later: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy And More

Someone must have put some sort of time-warp spell on all of us because it is hard to believe that nearly three decades have passed since Hocus Pocus was first released in theaters. It is even harder to believe that a sequel to the spooky, funny cult classic is now available with a Disney+ subscription.

While it is great to see Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker on the Hocus Pocus 2 cast reprising their roles as the Sanderson Sisters, as well as Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, a part of us wishes that we could we see more stars from the original film make an appearance. Well, at least we can give you a glimpse at what the classic Hocus Pocus cast looks like now by swiping through the slideshow below.