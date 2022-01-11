Hotel Transylvania 4 Reviews Have Arrived, Check Out How Critics Are Responding To Transformania
What did critics think about the final Hotel Transylvania movie?
Hotel Transylvania’s monsters are coming back, with the fourth installment of the animated monster comedy series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, set to hit Amazon Prime on Friday, January 14. Critics have had a chance to screen the movie, so we can get a little inside information to help us decide if we want to stock up on the microwave popcorn this weekend.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania features an all-star cast, with Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg returning as Mavis and Johnny. Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon and David Spade are among the other returning voices. Dracula and Frankenstein, however, who were voiced by Adam Sandler and Kevin James respectively in the first three movies, have been replaced by Brian Hull and Brad Abrell. Genndy Tartakovsky, the series’ previous director, had a hand in the screenplay, but he handed over the reins on this one to Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. Let’s see how the critics liked this final installment of the fun franchise.
Starting with our own CinemaBlend review, Mike Reyes gives the franchise finale 3.5 stars out of 5, saying the zany humor and sight gags that have endeared audiences since the first movie’s release in 2012 are still there in what is a fitting end to the series. Transformania might even pack an emotional punch for those who have been there from the beginning:
Debopriyaa Dutta of Screen Rant gives the movie 3 out of 5 stars and says Adam Sandler's absence is a little jarring at first, but Brian Hull settles into the role, and the monster-human reversal at the heart of the plot is fairly well-executed by the big-name cast:
John Defore of The Hollywood Reporter says the Hotel Transylvania movies have never really been about the script, and the visual gags and wacky energy should make its target demographic happy. The humor is mostly geared toward the kids, but Mom and Dad should find enough to appreciate as well:
The review from Josh Spiegel of SlashFilm rates the movie a 5 out of 10. He says Transmorphia is fine, but it hits the exact same character arcs as the previous three. The writing seems to suggest that all involved know it’s time to wrap the series:
Adding to the crowd of voices with mixed-opinions, Simon Abrams of The Wrap agrees that while Hotel Transylvania: Transformania doesn’t break any new ground, the formula is one that’s worked for it, and the final installment is still well-crafted, creepy and silly:
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania sounds like a kid-pleaser, and hey, that’s the goal, right? The critics seemed to agree the new sequel stays in the lane of the previous three, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing, especially for a children’s franchise that’s proven successful. Whether mom and dad will zone out remains to be seen.
Skipping theaters, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will be available on Amazon Prime on Friday, January 14. Be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Schedule to see what other movies are coming soon.
