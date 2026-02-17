Shia LaBeouf Has Allegedly Been On A Multi-Day Solo Shirtless Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

Shia LaBeouf has never been great at blending into the background, and if the latest photos and videos from New Orleans are any indication, the actor has decided the 2026 movie schedule is not the time to start. Over the weekend and into Fat Monday, LaBeouf was reportedly spotted shirtless, bouncing between bars in the French Quarter during a solo Mardi Gras Bar Crawl.

Reporting from The Hollywood Reporter paints a chaotic picture. The outlet cited multiple bar employees across the city claiming LaBeouf has been on what amounts to an extended bar crawl since Thursday. According to those accounts, the actor, who has previously spoken about his sobriety and struggles with alcoholism, has been making highly visible stops at Uptown staples including Ms. Mae’s, Dos Jefes, 45 Tchoup, and Brothers III Lounge.

A photo posted to Shia LaBeouf’s personal X account (formerly Twitter) shows an image, embedded below, of the Even Stevens veteran star draped in thick layers of purple, green, and gold beads, wearing oversized black sunglasses and flashing a close-up selfie grin. Earlier reports from TMZ painted a fairly festive picture, with the actor dancing at R Bar in the French Quarter, posing for photos, laughing with patrons and helping organize a loose line so fans could snap pictures with him, noticeably, holding a beer.

Of course, the "festive" take on the situation is only one perspective. Reportedly, the staff of the 24/7 dive bar Ms. Mae’s described a more complicated scene. One doorman claimed LaBeouf appeared “inebriated” and “somewhat belligerent” when he arrived shirtless and without cash amid the Bacchus parade chaos. Witnesses allege he attempted a “Do you know who I am?” moment and later tried to jump behind the bar as a kind of impromptu celebrity bartender before being asked to leave.

Another bartender reportedly quipped, “Why don’t you go back and dig holes?” — a pointed reference to his 2003 breakout film Holes — after he repeatedly questioned the bar’s prominently displayed “Cash Only” policy. Whether intentional or not, the joke carries a bit of extra bite, given that LaBeouf has previously described his experience filming Holes as far from pleasant.

Another version of events was shared by a co-owner of 45 Tchoup, who said the actor was “totally chill” during his visits, even if he occasionally forgot to sign his tab. Meanwhile, patrons at Dos Jefes described him as energetic and talkative, at one point reportedly offering unsolicited acting advice to someone at the bar.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Still, the Mardi Gras bar crawl (uneventful or not) carries added weight. The former Transformers star has been open about his struggles with addiction and past abusive behavior, including serious allegations brought by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. In December 2020, Twigs (born Tahliah Barnett) filed a lawsuit accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and emotional distress stemming from their 2018–2019 relationship, which began after they met on the set of his semi-autobiographical flick Honey Boy. In the filing, she alleged a pattern of abusive conduct, including keeping a gun in their shared home, threatening to crash a car if she didn’t say she loved him, and claiming he killed stray dogs to prepare for a role.

LaBeouf said at the time that some of the allegations were untrue, but acknowledged his substance struggles and aggression, adding that he was “not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel.” The lawsuit intensified scrutiny around his conduct and remains part of the broader public conversation surrounding him.

In recent years, the embroiled Megalopolis star has spoken about pursuing sobriety and personal growth, which is why reports of a multi-day bar crawl have drawn attention, even though there has been no official confirmation of a relapse. Representatives for the actor have not publicly commented on the recent allegations.