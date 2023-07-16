Ariana Grande Is Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring At Wimbledon As Sources Make Claim About Her Marriage

Celebrity relationships are under constant scrutiny from the general public, and it seems the smallest thing can get the rumor mill turning about trouble in paradise. Britney Spears found her marriage to Sam Asghari being questioned after they both appeared without their wedding rings earlier this year and, now, it’s Ariana Grande who is facing those same accusations. The pop star-turned-actress was pictured at Wimbledon on July 16, and the lack of a band on her all-important finger bolstered the claims that some have been making for months about her and husband Dalton Gomez. Let’s break it down:

Ariana Grande Spotted Ringless At Wimbledon With Wicked Co-Star

The “7 Rings” singer wasn’t wearing the one that counted Sunday, as TMZ posted photos of her taking in the Men’s Singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon. The event is known to attract a number of celebrities each year, but Ariana Grande didn’t attend the affair with her husband Dalton Gomez. Rather, she was pictured with Andrew Garfield and her fellow Wicked cast member Jonathan Bailey.

The source pointed out that this wasn’t the first time Ariana Grande has been photographed without her ring, and many actors have been known to remove their jewelry when working on a project — which Grande has been, as she’s playing Glinda in the aforementioned two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked . What makes this noteworthy, according to the source, is that she went sans sparkler to such a high-profile event, supposedly giving weight to the theory that the relationship may, in fact, be on the rocks.

Trouble Between Her And Dalton Gomez Has Been Rumored For Months

TMZ further reports that sources allegedly with direct knowledge of the couple say that Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez went through a rough patch a few months ago. Fans wondered if something was amiss, when the former coach of The Voice appeared in Instagram photos several times without her ring. The rumors only increased in April, when Gomez deleted his social media account altogether.

Radar Online reported in June that the long distance was taking a toll, with Ariana Grande being preoccupied with Wicked. According to a “well-placed source”:

The movie has completely taken over her life. Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain.

However, in May for the couple’s two-year anniversary, the “Thank U, Next” artist posted a sweet tribute to her husband. She shared a photo of the couple kissing at their 2021 wedding, with the number “2,” saying, “I love him so.”

If they are or were having problems, it seems Ariana Grande wanted to keep up appearances a few months ago. Was her Wimbledon appearance her way of making a statement? Only time will tell and, with this couple known to keep their relationship private, we may be left wondering for a while.

And for those who are curious, Wicked: Part One is set to debut in theaters on November 27.