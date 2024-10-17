How Ben Affleck Is Coping Amidst JLo Split And Ongoing Chatter Online

Celebrity couples have always fascinated, from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The latter have been making countless headlines lately thanks to their break-up, which had been debated for months prior to Lopez filing for divorce back in August. And while there have been many reports about how the "Let's Get Loud" singer has been dealing, someone close to Affleck has shared how he's coping with the ongoing situation.

Bennifer got married in Vegas back in 2022, breaking the internet and the minds of the public in the process. And while we got to see more of their relationship through the This Is Me... Now movie and documentary (which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription), they're splitting up and using a celebrity divorce lawyer since there's no prenup. An anonymous insider close to the famous duo spoke to People, sharing how Affleck is handling the current stress. They said:

Ben's very focused on work and his kids. He's staying busy and happy.

Sounds about right. Ben Affleck is a wildly successful and versatile talent who is always working on film projects as an actor, producer, director, or writer. Add in the stress and time that comes with parenting, and his plate is full, presumably helping to keep him distracted during this difficult time.

Case in point: Ben and Jen have a movie they worked on together coming out, and decided not to share a red carpet. And while Lopez was photographed talking to Matt Damon recently, he's reportedly continued to be a great collaborator and friend to Affleck. As the same anonymous insider claimed:

He's very close with Matt. Matt is Ben's confidant. Matt always knows exactly what's going on with Ben. They also enjoy working together.

How sweet is that? Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's bromance has been charming the public since they burst onto the scene with Good Will Hunting, and they've continued to stay friends and work together over the years. That includes recent projects like Air and the upcoming movie RIP. And since Affleck's personal lie is going through so much turmoil, fans will no doubt be relieved to learn that he's getting support from loved ones like Damon.

After months of rumors about Affleck and Lopez's wedding rings and reports of them living separately, they're officially getting divorced. With no prenup in place, there have been many questions about the former couple's assets. Particularly the mansion they shared and Affleck's production company. It seems like the A-listers are attempting to reach an agreement without going to court, but we'll have to see how that all shakes out.

Luckily, both Ben and Jen have their plate full professionally. While we wait for new releases, check the 2025 movie release dates.