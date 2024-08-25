I Was Wondering How Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Would Navigate Their Upcoming Movie Premiere. Apparently, There’s Already A Plan

After months of speculation regarding the state of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship , our fears were officially confirmed when JLo filed for divorce on August 20 — two years to the date of their luxe wedding ceremony at Affleck’s Savannah, Georgia, estate . There may be mixed emotions now associated with that date, but it’s not the only block on the calendar that holds the potential for awkwardness, as Ben and Jen have a project hitting the 2024 movie schedule later this year. Should we brace ourselves for a stilted red carpet reunion at its upcoming film festival premiere? Nope, because apparently they already have a plan in place.

Unstoppable stars Jharrel Jerome as Anthony Robles, the real-life wrestler who defied the odds after being born without a right leg. Jennifer Lopez has a supporting role in the film, while Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity produced it. The film’s premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival is highly anticipated, and thankfully it looks like there won’t be any Bennifer divorce drama to serve as a distraction. Page Six reports that JLo will attend the September 6 premiere and Affleck will not.

Jennifer Lopez plays Anthony Robles’ mother in the biographical sports drama, which is set for a theatrical release this December. The film features an impressive ensemble that includes, in addition to Jharrel Jerome and Lopez, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña, and Don Cheadle. With Ben Affleck not appearing in the film, it makes sense that of the two, JLo will be the one to represent Unstoppable on the festival circuit.

There’s still a chance the couple’s involvement together will be a factor, though, whether that’s simply increasing people’s awareness of the project or her getting asked about it in interviews. However, we all remember how that kind of thing went over when JLo was promoting her Netflix movie Atlas and a reporter asked if she was leaving Ben Affleck .

According to the divorce filing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been separated since April 26. That’s around the time that rumors began to swirl that the reunited couple was headed for another split, as it was learned that the Mallrats actor was living separately from his wife in May. A few weeks after that, JLo canceled her world tour , and the red flags continued to arise from there.

The couple allegedly had no prenuptial agreement, so the money they made through their multiple projects over the past two years will be considered “community property.” Jennifer Lopez has reportedly waived her right to spousal support and asked that support also be denied to Ben Affleck. The $60 million mansion they put back on the market in June is apparently causing some issues, with reports suggesting they have been trying to reach a settlement for months to no avail.

This can’t be an easy time for the actors amid the official end of Bennifer 2.0, so it’s likely a relief to know that they at least have a plan in place for the TIFF premiere of Unstoppable.