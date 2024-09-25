Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But arguably the pair that's made the most headlines lately has been Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who are currently in the midst of a very public breakup. And with no prenup in place, a very famous LA lawyer is helping Ben Affleck and JLo mediate their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August, around the time of the couple's second wedding anniversary. Fans have been waiting to see if they end up facing off in court, especially with no prenup in place to protect their financial assets. But TMZ is repoting that they're getting some help, as they were photographed with famous divorce lawyer Laura Wasser. So it sounds like they're working hard to find a settlement that both parties agree too.

This report claims that Wasser has been facilitating the pair's divorce for months now. So this was likely happening as rumors swirled all summer. During this time they were photographed without wedding rings, as it was rumored that Affleck and Lopez were living separately.

(Image credit: Nuyorican Productions/20th Century Studios)

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly having trouble figuring out who will get what in the divorce, which is where Laura Wasser comes in. For instance, TMZ also reported recently that the former couple's married mansion was in escrow. While they originally struggled to find offers for the $68 million property, now the question is how the money will be divided between the two A-listers once the deal is official. Either way it's expected to be financial loss given the money they put into renovations.

One way that money is presumably factoring into Affleck and Lopez's divorce is related to joint projects. The pair reportedly lost millions on This Is Me... Now: A Love Story (which can be streamed with an Amazon Prime subscription). While they've been keeping negotiations behind closed doors, one has to assume this is playing into how things are going to be split up between them.

Another big asset that is reportedly an issue as Affleck and JLo divorce is his production company Artists Equity, which was formed while the pair were married in 2022. Since there was no prenup in place, they must decide if Ben will get all of it, or if Lopez is entitled to future money made by the company.

This shows just how high stakes celebrity divorces can be, and why it takes so long for some former couples to go through the legal system. Case in point: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's seven-year long battle in court. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have also been facing off for years.

While the details of their divorce are unclear, Affleck and Lopez's careers are still thriving. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.