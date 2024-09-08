What Allegedly Happened When JLo And Matt Damon Had A Run-In At A Film Festival Amid Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon apparently had a run-in at the afterparty for their upcoming 2024 movie release , Unstoppable. Their exchange was noteworthy because it happened mere weeks after Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. The two met up during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of the aforementioned movie, which Lopez and Damon co-produced under Affleck and the Bourne Identity veteran production company, Artists Equity. Now, an insider has alleged details on Damon and Lopez's reunion.

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer and Air star reportedly "began talking and had a long, deep conversation" at the afterparty, according to a source who spoke to People . The event was held at EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton, where Matt Damon joined the Atlas star, his wife, Luciana, and Don Cheadle (who co-stars in the movie) at a table outside.

Following the two actors posing together on the red carpet -- where Jennifer Lopez threw back to the Disco era in a breathtaking dress -- they appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company. They even reportedly laughed and clasped hands as they spoke. According to the insider, their conversation shifted between serious topics and lighter moments, with both sharing a genuine connection throughout the evening.

Ben Affleck, JLo’s estranged husband and Matt Damon’s longtime friend and collaborator, was absent from the film's premiere and afterparty, avoiding potential awkward tension . The 52-year-old former Daredevil actor co-founded Artists Equity with the Martian star, and the pair have a close professional relationship. Amid the reported personal turmoil in JLo and Affleck's relationship , it seems the Talented Mr. Ripley actor and the “On the Floor” performer remain on good terms.

As for the actual movie being promoted, Unstoppable tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who overcame being born with one leg to win an NCAA national championship in 2011. The sports biopic was warmly received at TIFF, earning a standing ovation. JLo portrays Robles' mother, Judy, in the film and, during the post-screening Q&A, she emphasized her dedication to telling the Robles family’s story with care and respect.

While the evening and the convo between the In Loving Color alum and Good Will Hunting star allegedly mainly focused on Unstoppable, the Selena actress’s public appearance marked her first major event since she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. She cited irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage. Sources previously revealed that Affleck would not be attending the TIFF premiere and, on the day of the event, he was apparently seen in LA wearing a navy suit and sunglasses.

As JLo navigates her personal challenges, her professional life remains a topic of discussion. Meanwhile, Unstoppable hits select theaters in December before streaming, at which points fans with a Prime Video subscription will have the chance to see Jennifer Lopez in her latest role.