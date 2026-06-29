How Blake Lively (Allegedly) Feels About Not Being Invited To Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Celebrity couples usually capture the attention of fans, but the same can also be said for famous A-list friendships. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were tight for years, although that seemingly changed when Swift was brought into Lively's It Ends With Us legal saga. And an insider made claims about how the Gossip Girl star feels about reportedly not being invited to T-Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are one of the hottest couples in the world, and all eyes are on what will happen when they finally tie the knot. While it's expected to be a star-studded affair, Us Weekly claims that Lively isn't on the invite list. An alleged insider share how the 38 year-old actress is reportedly feeling about that, claiming:

Blake understands why she wouldn’t be invited and that it would be a media frenzy. She also understands that she and Taylor don’t have the same level of friendship they once had.

Blake Lively's lawsuit against Wayfarer Studios launched a years-long saga, with her name being synonymous with It Ends With Us at this point. She's reportedly trying to rebuild her reputation and career, and this insider claims that she understands why she allegedly didn't get an invite to the forthcoming wedding. If this report turns out to be true, it would really show how much their friendship has changed.

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While Lively attended the Met Gala after settling with Justin Baldoni, she seems to be largely staying out of the public eye as of late. Later in that report, the same anonymous insider made some more claims about how the Simple Favor actress feels about allegedly getting no invitation to the Swift/Kelce wedding. They said:

She isn’t upset about not being invited, but of course, she would love to be there to support her and Travis.

If this report is to believed, Lively has a good attitude about being left out of the forthcoming wedding. It's expected to be a giant affair, with rumors she's renting out Madison Square Garden as a venue. So the lack of an invitation for Blake (and presumably Ryan Reynolds) feels like a glaring omission. We'll just have to see which of these claims end up being legitimate, and who is actually present when Swift and Kelce exchange their vows.

Exactly when and where Taylor's wedding will be remains a mystery for the time being, with there being rumors about it happening in both Rhode Island and Madison Square Garden. Smart money says fans will be paying attention to every detail, including how ends up on the invitation list.

It Ends With Us is streaming now with a Netflix subscription, and Blake Lively is attached to a few upcoming projects. Although they're no on the 2026 movie release list, so there's going to be a wait.