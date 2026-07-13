None Of Taylor Swift's Godchildren Were Actually At Her Wedding, And We're Not Just Talking Blake Lively's Girls

After all that’s happened between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively — including the alleged text threats during Lively’s legal battle and their exchanges becoming like a “mass corporate email sent to 200 employees” — it was really not a shock that the Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds didn’t receive invitations to the celebrity wedding of the year. That’s a pretty harsh snub, though, especially considering Swift is the godmother to all four of Lively and Reynolds’ kiddos. It turns out, though, that they weren’t the only godchildren left off the guest list.

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Jaime King Responds After She And Son Weren’t Invited To Taylor And Travis’ Wedding

With a reported 1,000 people invited to see Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get “JUST&T MARRIED” at Madison Square Garden on July 3, it’s hard to believe anyone close to The Life of a Showgirl artist would have gotten left behind — especially a friend like Jaime King who was close enough to Swift to make her the godmother to her son Leo.

However, Jaime King’s publicist Jane Owen downplayed any rumors of bad blood following news that the actress and her 10-year-old son had been left off the list. She told Page Six:

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The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames’s godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances.

Taylor Swift grew close to the Hart of Dixie actress in 2014, with Jaime King asking Swift the next year to be Leo’s godmother. The publicist said the mother and son marked the occasion in their own way:

Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce’s marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break.

It’s not unheard of for couples to make weddings a child-free affair, but we do know some little ones were in attendance — Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters reportedly served as flower girls.