What Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Will (Allegedly) Do On Taylor Swift’s Wedding Day After Not Being Invited: ‘The Strategy Is Simple’

If the reports are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be tying the knot very soon, and word on the street is that it could involve a huge celebration at Madison Square Garden . However, while that space likely allows them to have a huge guest list, it’s been alleged that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are not on it. So, with that in mind, insiders made claims about what the actors will be doing that day instead of going to the wedding.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni settled their legal issues, and it’s been alleged that the actress attending the pop star’s wedding isn’t impossible . However, it would seem she and Ryan Reynolds did not get an invite and won't be there. To that point, an insider spoke to Rob Shuter about this and what the couple will be up to instead, alleging:

The strategy is simple: be seen. They don’t want anyone saying they’re hiding at home or avoiding the spotlight. They plan to be out, smiling, and carrying on with their lives.

Amid the It Ends With Us legal drama and in the month after it, Lively and Reynolds have been posting about each other, and they’ve been spotted out and about. For example, the Deadpool actor posted on Instagram about going to support Team Canada at the World Cup. Meanwhile, the Gossip Girl star has posted photo dumps that include images from outings in New York City and trips across the pond to support Wrexham. She also notably attended the Met Gala in May.

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According to this insider, on the day Swift and Kelce get married, Lively and Reynolds will make sure they’re publicly seen out and about. They’ll make it clear that they’re not hiding and they’re moving forward. Reiterating that point, a source claimed:

They want to project confidence. The message is: life goes on. They’re not going to sit behind closed doors while the world talks about Taylor’s wedding.

The world will surely be talking about this wedding too. After Swift and Kelce got engaged last summer, rumors have been flying left and right about their nuptials. We still don’t have confirmed details about the big day; however, it’s widely believed it will take place on July 3, with the most recent rumors saying it will happen at Madison Square Garden.

As for what Lively and Reynolds will do that day, sources claim they’ll make sure they do something that could make headlines. Allegedly, they’re doing this not to compete with the wedding, but rather to share the following message:

Blake and Ryan intend to hold their heads high. They’re not looking to compete with the wedding, but they also don’t want to be portrayed as the couple that got left out and disappeared.

For quite some time now, Lively’s seemingly estranged friendship with Swift has been making headlines. That was happening amid the actress’s legal battle over It Ends With Us, and the singer’s name was brought up during that. Now, it seems like the A Simple Favor star will not be at the wedding of the “Shake It Off” singer, and her being left out of the MSG celebration has been viewed poorly.

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According to the insider, The Age of Adaline star knows all that, and she apparently wants the world to know that she and Ryan Reynolds are doing just fine:

Everyone will notice who’s missing. Blake knows that. That’s why she wants people to see she’s doing just fine. The last thing she wants is to look wounded or in hiding.

So, with all that said and done, we’ll keep an eye out on July 3 to see if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot that day, and to see if Lively and Reynolds are seen publicly. If the rumors are true, that could be what happens, because, as the singer and football player say, “I do,” allegedly the pair of actors just want the world to know that their lives are moving forward too.