'Ines Told Him To Reset His Thinking.' How Brad Pitt's New Partner Is Allegedly Influencing His Sobriety As He Finally Settles Divorce With Angelina Jolie

After Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eight-year battle, the exes finalized their divorce at the end of 2024. With that in mind, hopefully both parties can turn over a new leaf not marked by their breakup. According to an inside source, on Brad Pitt’s end of things, the Oscar winner has been sober for years, and his current healthy habits have been influenced by his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Pitt and de Ramon, who have reportedly been together since 2022, started living together almost a year ago now in Pitt’s home in Carmel, California. As an insider told Radar Online this week, Brad Pitt’s partner has helped influence a new lifestyle. In their words:

Ines has shifted his focus from using pot to dull the pain from his divorce and separation from his kids, to celebrating his place on the planet with New Age solutions… Ines doesn't drink, and she's obsessed with health and harmony. They go on spiritual retreats and keep a Zen room in their home for meditation.

Now, Brad Pitt has allegedly been sober since joining Alcoholics Anonymous back in 2017. In a famed incident that allegedly occurred on a plane in 2016, Jolie has suggested that Pitt had an altercation with his wife and children while he was drinking. Apparently de Ramon doesn’t drink herself and is supporting a lifestyle that puts self care and New Age methods at the forefront of the couple’s health.

Both Pitt and Jolie surely must have gone through a stressful few years between fighting for custody of their children and their winery lawsuit (which may not be over yet). As the insider also shared about the actor and his relationship:

When Brad's battles with Angie were at their worst over cash and custody, Ines told him to reset his thinking. Now, he's more into aromatherapy instead of stinking of bongs and booze. He figures he's reclaiming some of the years he took off his life when he was getting blasted.

The report also claims that Brad Pitt spent his 61st birthday on December 18 spending $82 at Earth Cura Apothecary in Carmel on bath salts, muscle salve and tea. A prior report also suggested that the 32-year-old businesswoman also was a contributing factor in Pitt deciding to finally settle . The couple are apparently planning a future life together, which might even involve kids, and she made it known that life “would be much more enjoyable” if his divorce settlement was over.

Outside of their personal lives, both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made more time lately for buzzworthy movies After Jolie was in Netflix’s Maria , Brad Pitt will star in one of summer’s 2025 movies , F1. You can check out Pitt in the F1 trailer , but basically the actor will play a Formula One driver who suffered a crash while he was a racer in the 1990s that forced him to retire. He’s asked back to mentor a rookie that places him back into the world of F1. The movie hits theaters on June 27.