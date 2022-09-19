How Ezra Miller Reportedly Reacted To That First Choking Incident

The DC Extended Universe is known for its drama on and off the screen, and this year has been no exception. In addition to recent shake-ups like Batgirl being scrapped entirely , there are concerns about Andy Muschietti’s The Flash movie regarding its star Ezra Miller. The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has been involved in a number of controversies and legal shakeups, and now we know how they reportedly reacted to that first choking incident.

Prior to Ezra Miller’s shake ups with law enforcement and locals in Hawaii, a video of the Fantastic Beasts star seemingly choking a woman went viral on social media. While no legal action was taken, a new report by Vanity Fair helps to paint a picture of what happened on that day back in 2020. According to a claim made by a female associate of Miller, they got on the phone with the studio shortly after this choking incident. While misgendering the actor who uses they/them pronouns, the source claims:

It was [Warner Bros.] listening and Miller spewing his poor-me speech: ‘I’m the one who was hated on.’ So you have this almost 30-year-old who is a partier telling Warner Bros. that he was the victim.

Well, there you have it. According to the anonymous source who contributed to Vanity Fair’s story about Ezra Miller, that first choking incident in Reykjavik didn’t go down the way they told Warner Bros. In the end this would be the first of a variety of wild incidents surrounding the Flash actor, which included a number of arrests and wild accusations.

The story by Vanity Fair helps to break down the various controversies that have surrounded Ezra Miller over the last few years. As previously mentioned, this viral choking incident was the start of the actor’s legal issues, and going viral for all the wrong reasons. Miller’s rep claimed that they were baited by a group of teens, and made a “spontaneous” decision when grabbing the woman’s collarbone (not her neck). Although that seems to be in stark contrast to his report by Miller’s former friend.

In the end this choking incident didn’t result in any serious consequences, although Ezra Miller would have no shortage of legal issues in the next few years. Three different associates of theirs told Vanity Fair that the first scuffle occurred because Miller was struggling with issues related to their divorce. But Miller’s reps denied this, issuing a response that reads:

The matters leading up to their recent mental health concerns were a combination of complex, stress-related issues.

Following arrests and a restraining order in Hawaii, Ezra Miller is seemingly aiming to get back on the straight and narrow. They’ve since started treatment for mental health issues, which has the potential to save both their career and the fate of the Warner Bros.’ The Flash movie . With the DCEU’s future already seemingly unclear, this was a relief to those waiting to see the timeline-altering blockbuster. Plus Miller has a continued role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.