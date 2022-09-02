Ezra Miller’s Dalíland Director Reacts To Their Various Controversies

Ezra Miller has been making headlines for the past couple of years due to a number of high-profile arrests and allegations. Despite the recent controversies, Warner Bros. is still trying hard to contend with this actor’s latest scandals for their title role in The Flash . Another movie of Ezra Miller’s that’s still going forward is their role as young Salvador Dalí in Dalíland and its director has her own reactions to the controversial actor’s latest activities.

Canadian director of Dalíland Mary Harron doesn’t expect the non-binary actor to attend the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of the film due to them seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harron issued a statement about the importance of the Fantastic Beasts actor focusing on their treatment right now.

It's been very distressing and I'm glad that they have sought treatment and I don't think they should be doing anything besides getting treatment right now.

The 29-year-old actor was originally supposed to play the part of young art enthusiast James, but Miller was already set to play Credence Barebones in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Instead the role of James went to The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Christopher Briney, and Miller played the smaller role of the young Dalí who will be seen in a series of flashbacks. Harron said The Flash actor dived into the role the same way Sir Ben Kingsley did playing the older version of Dalí. Variety reported that Harron had no plans to cut Miller from her film as everything that the storm of controversy this actor went through occurred after filming, and production was completed with no incidents happening on set.

Ever since 2020, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor has had various allegations and displays of erratic behavior. When filming for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was delayed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller reportedly acted as a cult leader at an Airbnb in Iceland, with residents claiming they were afraid of their emotional outbursts. During this time, a video surfaced on social media of them choking a woman at a bar and being escorted off the premises. They also traveled around the United States for months wearing a bulletproof vest believing they were followed by the Ku Klux Klan.

The arrests started happening in March 2022 when Ezra Miller was charged with disorderly and harassment at a karaoke bar . They were reportedly “agitated” hearing patrons singing a karaoke rendition of “Shallow” from A Star is Born which led to them yelling “obscenities,” grabbing the microphone, and lunging at a man playing darts. They were released on a $500 bail by a couple they lived with at a hostel. However, the same couple who bailed them out also issued a restraining order against them after Miller came home after being bailed out reportedly saying to the couple “I will bury you and your slut wife” as well as stealing the wife’s passport and the husband’s wallet. While the restraining order was issued that day, they received good news when it was dropped in mid-April . Although Miller was arrested again three weeks later in Hawaii for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman leading to a half-inch gash across her forehead.

Things were hanging in the balance of the fate of Ezra Miller and their involvement in The Flash. Luckily the DC movie influenced Miller’s decision to seek treatment as they didn’t want their beloved superhero project to face the possibility of being canceled . So, they seemingly made the right decision of issuing a statement of apology and focusing on their mental health issues.