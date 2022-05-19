How Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Was Involved In Dr. Dre Losing Out On Becoming A Billionaire

Fast and Furious’ Tyrese Gibson has not been one to stay away from controversy. He was in a feud with Dwayne Johnson that was finally settled about hogging the attention after joining the Fast and Furious family. Do you know who else he might owe an apology? Both rapper Dr. Dre and Apple. According to Wealthy Gorilla , Dr. Dre is considered the third richest rapper in the world with an estimated net worth of $820 million. It turns out that Dr. Dre lost out on becoming a billionaire and Tyrese Gibson might have something to do with it.

An infamous video of Dr. Dre surfaced of him celebrating Apple buying his company Beats Electronics and calling himself “the first billionaire in hip-hop.” Unfortunately, that video made him $200 million short of that dream. According to iMore , Tripp Mickle's book After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul spoke about how Tim Cooke took over as CEO of Apple after Steve Jobs’ passing. He discovered Dr. Dre’s Beats and felt like it was the solution to Apple’s "failure to enter the music streaming service.” While on the cusp of finalizing a massive deal, the only thing that could ruin it is if the news of Apple buying Beats were to leak out. Everyone was to keep quiet.

As bad luck would have it, rapper Puff Daddy told Beat’s co-founder Jimmy Iovine about a video posted on Facebook of Tyrese Gibson and Dr. Dre revealing the deal. Gibson bragged about being drunk on Heineken and Dr. Dre announced that it was time to update the Forbes rich list as he was to be the first billionaire in hip-hop. While Cooke still went through with the deal to buy Beats, an estimated $200 million was taken off of its offering price because of the social media fiasco.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Dr. Dre entered a financial blunder. When there was a threat that the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show could be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Dre stood against the threat of losing millions if that were to happen. Luckily, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, and other musical acts were still able to perform an entertaining halftime show. Believe me, even if Dr. Dre is not the richest rapper in the world, he’s still rolling in the millions he’s got.

As for Tyrese Gibson, he’s got the final Fast and Furious movie to keep him on his toes. He hyped up the film by saying “we are officially on some other other shit.” Well, at least he didn't leak the plot of this movie. This can mean we’re expecting some big and weird stuff to close off this car-chasing franchise. While we may not know the plot, we do know that Aquaman’s Jason Momoa will play the villain of the film and The Suicide Squad’s breakout star Daniela Melchior will also be part of the franchise’s conclusion. We can also expect a number of returning stars to come together to bring audiences one last glance at “the family.”