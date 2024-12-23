How Gwyneth Paltrow And Other A-Listers Are Sending Support To Blake Lively Amidst Her It Ends With Us Smear Campaign Lawsuit

This Ends With Us performed well at the box office, but it had a uniquely dramatic life offscreen. The controversial film was at the center of some backlash due to its subject matter, as well as Blake Lively's behavior during press. And while conversation around the book to screen adaptation slowed down as the movie arrived on streaming for those with a Netflix subscription, now Blake Lively and director/actor Justin Baldoni are involved in a legal scuffle. Here's how Gwyneth Paltrow and other A-Listers are sending support to Lively amidst her smear campaign lawsuit against the production company.

In her suit against the movie's production, Blake Lively has accused Baldoni of creating a toxic work environment, and claimed that he began a smear campaign to try and discredit her. Leaked messages from Baldoni even name dropped Taylor Swift, as his team was reportedly nervous about what her fans could add to the situation. Folks have started throwing their support behind the Gossip Girl alum, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who shared a number of Lively's products on her Instagram Story with the caption "Just added to my Christmas wish list". Others more directly addressed the situation. Filmmaker Paul Feig tweeted his own response to his Simple Favor collaborator, saying:

I’ve now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this.

What we know about A Simple Favor 2 is limited, but clearly Feig enjoyed working with Lively the second time around. And he seems to think she's probably in the right regarding her feud with Baldoni.

While the court of public opinion was seemingly against Lively due to her press junket interviews, those who know the actress personally seem to be standing with her. Her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars wrote a message of solidarity on Instagram which reads:

Another notable figure who seems to be on Lively's side is Colleen Hoover, who wrote This Ends With Us. She posted on her Instagram story about the actress/producer's character, offering:

Blake Lively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.

Actress/comedian Amy Schumer also posted on her own IG Story, despite previously claiming that she wasn't friends with Lively. Her message was just three short words, which read:

I believe Blake.

The drama surrounding This Ends With Us is seemingly not going to stop anytime soon, as the legal teams of both Lively and Baldoni are hard at work. And as a result, I have to assume that more people than ever are going to be streaming the romantic drama.

