Finally, A Ben Affleck Rumor That's Not About His Reported Split From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's reported split has been the subject of numerous headlines in recent months. From rumors of Ben being unhappy with JLo for sharing their love story in her documentary to the couple selling their shared home , it seems like there's always some new Bennifer relationship news. Fortunately, we finally have a new Affleck rumor that has nothing to do with his split from the "Jenny From the Block" singer. And no, it's not about whether or not he was asked to return as Daredevil in Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine film. This time it involves the Hulkster himself.

According to a report from Variety , Ben's production company, Artists Equity, which he co-founded with long-time collaborator Matt Damon, has acquired a screenplay about the infamous legal battle between Hulk Hogan and the now-defunct media company Gawker. Written by Charles Randolph, the screenplay is tentatively titled Killing Gawker and is based on Ryan Holiday's 2018 book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue . Rumor has it that the Argo star is interested in playing the titular role of the former WWE star, according to Daily Mail .

The film, which has been slated for production since 2018 , is said to aim to delve into the high-profile court case that erupted after Gawker published a sex tape involving Hogan—real name Terry Bollea—and Heather Cole, the wife of his friend, Bubba the Love Sponge. In 2016, a Florida jury ordered Gawker to pay $141 million in damages, which sent shockwaves through the media industry and led to the company's eventual bankruptcy.

(Image credit: WWE)

With Gus Van Sant, the acclaimed director of Good Will Hunting reportedly set to direct, the Gone Girl star and Damon seem to be eyeing another Oscar-worthy project. However, this film's most intriguing aspect is The Town director’s potential involvement in front of the camera. Sources suggest that he is "keen to play" the larger-than-life persona of Hogan, bringing his acting chops to the role of the WWE Hall of Famer at a pivotal moment in his career.

Affleck's interest in portraying Hogan adds an exciting dimension to the project, raising questions about how he will tackle the challenge of embodying the charismatic yet controversial figure. Known for his deep commitment to roles, the Last Duel actor would undoubtedly bring nuance and intensity to Hogan's complicated narrative—a tale marked by personal and professional highs and lows.

This project is separate from the long-rumored biopic about the iconic wrestler starring Chris Hemsworth . Interestingly, Netflix lost the rights to that planned biopic, so if Ben doesn't end up playing the Hulkster, they might consider reaching out to the Thor star. Hemsworth could be a perfect fit for the role , but the Justice League alum will undoubtedly do a great job portraying the wrestling legend if it shakes out that way.

Whether or not the Batman v Superman star ultimately dons the yellow and red bandana remains to be seen. Still, this tantalizing possibility will generate buzz and anticipation as the project progresses. With Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the helm, Killing Gawker promises to be a gripping exploration of celebrity, media, and justice—a film that could very well wrestle its way to box-office success, much like the pair's most recent biopic (albeit of a shoe) Air, which is available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors