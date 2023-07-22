How Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Acted Towards Employees At Gym Where She Hurled F-Bomb At Paparazzi

For 25 years, Jennifer Lopez has been in the spotlight, so it’s a vast understatement to say she’s had her brush with the paparazzi. The actress, singer and businesswoman has been a constant subject of tabloid press and such. This week, a video that circulated the Internet saw JLo yelling “fuck you” to paparazzi after she exited a Los Angeles gym. But how she reportedly treated those in the gym itself is reportedly a much different story.

So here’s what happened. Apparently, the paparazzi were outside the door of her upscale gym, Tracy Anderson Method Studio, when she was heading in for a morning workout only to find the entrance door was locked. The 53-year-old star then frantically knocked at the gym doors before someone unlocked it from the inside, and she was able to get to her workout. When Lopez left the gym, the paparazzi were still lurking. As they told her to have a “good day,” JLo responded with “fuck you, bye” and got into her ride.

While Jennifer Lopez was clearly not having it with the paparazzi, the actress was reportedly a sweetheart in the gym itself. Per Page Six ’s conversation with an employee from Tracy Anderson Method Studio, she was “really nice”, had “polite manners” and was a “very sweet lady” while at the establishment. The employee also commented that the paparazzi were being “pretty disturbing."

I don’t know about you, but I absolutely cannot imagine just going about my daily life with random strangers taking photos of my action. That's especially true for when you're on the way to the gym. In that case, it might be very early, and one may not be prepared or interested in being photgraphed. JLo is certainly a veteran when it comes to dealing with the paparazzi, and her reactions to photogs can vary. For instance, she was all smiles for pap photoes during her honeymoon, while husband Ben Affleck reportedly got “a little freaked out”. Hey, we all have our good and bad days, but when it comes to JLo, her can sometimes happen in front of a sea of cameras.

The comments from the gym employee seem to indicate that the Enough star wasn't in an all-around bad mood. One would imagine that it would take a lot to bring her down, especially given all of the positive elements she has in her life right now. She recently celebrated her one-year anniversary of marriage with Ben Affleck (which marks a major moment on the timeline of Bennifer's relationship).