JLo Just Dropped A Look At Her New Hairstyle, And The Bangs Are Definitely Banging

With the start of summer just days away, Jennifer Lopez is shaking it up in the hairstyle department with a fresh cut. As the actress revealed on Friday, she has opted for some fresh bangs and cool blonde highlights. JLo’s latest look is absolutely stunning!

JLo took to Instagram to share her hair transformation just days after stepping out with Ben Affleck at The Flash premiere in a slicked back pony that showed off her entire face (forehead and all). Here’s the look Jennifer Lopez is rocking right now:

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

The haircut was done by Lorenzo Martin, who has a frequent client in JLo, along with a ton of other major stars, like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Heidi Klum, among others. With the pair of new pictures of herself, Lopez captioned the post with “bang bang,” along with mentioning the title of her coming album, This Is Me... Now, as a hashtag. The actress is surely getting ready to promote her latest music ahead of its release next month, but there’s no harm in changing up one’s appearance in time for a new season.

This Is Me... Now will be a spiritual sequel of an album to her 2002 record, This Is Me… Then. When she made the latter record, she was in a relationship with Ben Affleck, which very much mirrors her life now following their second chance romance. As the married couple soon celebrates one year as husband and wife, they recently purchased a home together for a reported $60 million. The shared property in Beverly Hills will allow the couple to blend their lives and families amidst their busy careers in entertainment.

Lopez is joining a round of celebrities who have recently decided to opt for bangs, including Reese Witherspoon who cut her hair last month amidst split from husband . Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele and Julia Roberts also switched their style up to bangs in 2023 and have been having us considering the commitment, too. Having bangs always means a tad more styling in the morning, but it does look so flattering on so many face shapes!

This isn’t the first time JLo has worn bangs, but it’s definitely been awhile since she gravitated towards the look. Before her long and flowing look she was wearing before this new change, she had the trendy curtain bangs look in 2021. Back in 2009, she did go full bangs too, but wow, that was almost 15 years ago!