How JLo, Ben Affleck And Their Kids Are Allegedly Handling The Blended Family Dynamic After The Two Stars Tied The Knot
How's this new blended family doing?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for a few months now and, honestly, it’s still somewhat hard to believe due to their long and winding road to the altar. Most of the public has mainly been focusing on the two becoming man and wife, but there’s another aspect of their relationship to consider as well. Both stars brought kids to this revived relationship as well and created a blended family in the process. But one has to wonder how that fresh dynamic has been going since JLo and Affleck tied the knot.
Ben Affleck shares three children with former wife Jennifer Garner, while JLo has two with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Many blended families can face difficulties when forming a single unit, as there are sure to be growing pains at one point or another. But according to a new report, Bennifer’s brood is getting along quite well, and that the love between the two heads of the households is allegedly still strong as well:
Based on this claim from an ET source, the group has pretty much become the Bennifer Bunch. (Sorry, I couldn’t help myself.) This report should delight fans of the famous couple, who also seem delighted whenever things are going well for them. The insider went on to allege that the celebrity couple is looking to keep things solid, especially as the year comes to a close:
The former Batman actor is the father to 16-year old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel. Meanwhile, the Marry Me star is the mother to fraternal twins Emme and Max, who are both 14. All of the kids seem to have relatively close relationships with their parents, and they all played a role in their big day earlier this year. JLo gushed about the children being the only people who stood up for the couple as part of the wedding party. If that’s not a sign of unity, then I don’t know what is.
Speaking of the ceremony, people gushed about it in the immediate aftermath. The event, which was truly special because it occurred at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate, occurred in August and featured a number of famous guests. One of them was Affleck’s frequent collaborator Kevin Smith, who hyped up the speech the actor gave during the big day. Singer Marc Cohn also discussed the event and explained how JLo personally asked if he’d attend. Even Affleck and Lopez’s officiant couldn’t help but discuss the “honor” of having been able to oversee the sweet proceedings.
There’s more to a marriage than a wedding, of course. Thankfully though, it sounds like there’s still plenty of bliss within Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. I’m willing to bet that Bennifer fans are hoping that remains the case and that the stars’ children further settle into their new reality as well.
