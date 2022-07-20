Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location

JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.

After finally becoming husband and wife at the marriage capital of the world on July 16, both People and TMZ report that the happy couple are planning on still having a larger party to ring in their lifetime of love in the coming weeks. Per the first source, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already planning on hosting a “larger wedding celebration” after their surprise union.

TMZ adds an especially exciting element of their celebration that could go down, alleging the pair will hold this celebration at Ben Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia. It is the same setting the couple were going to get married at when they were previously engaged to be married in September 2003. However, just days before the wedding, the couple cancelled the big day due to ”excessive media attention,” and they ultimately broke up four months later.

While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly going bigger with a second celebration, it’s not expected to be as massive as what they had planned for back in 2003. At the time, the stars were going to host over 400 guests. Considering each of them have had massive weddings already, they are allegedly not interested in “pageantry” as they once were, per a Us Weekly source. The pair allegedly had been planning an elopement for months.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced they were engaged again in April after rekindling their romance in early 2021, 17 years after they broke up and then got married, had kids and got divorced from other partners (Jennifer Garner for Affleck and Marc Anthony for Lopez). As JLo has talked about the pairing, she has been open about it being the “best time” of her life and finds it really fulfilling to build a partnership with the Justice League star.