JLo Shares Sweet Story Behind Her And Ben Affleck’s Wedding Song And Their Children’s Role In The Ceremony
Here are more details on Bennifer's big wedding.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married, and yes, they went all out. The couple may have previously made it official in Las Vegas during July, but on Saturday, August 20, the couple did the whole shebang in Affleck’s Georgia estate (the same place they originally planned for back in 2003). Now that JLo is back from her honeymoon in Italy, the singer/actress has updated her fans on the celebration that included a sweet story about their special wedding song and their children's roles in the ceremony.
Since Bennifer has been such a paparazzi topic over the years, which the couple still deal with these days too, JLo has taken her relationship narrative in her own hands by updating fans incrementally via her On The JLo newsletter. In her latest edition, Lopez shared details of her wedding, sharing what the couple’s wedding song was. In her words:
As Lopez shared, she and Affleck have long connected over the 1991 song “True Companion,” and she decided to surprise him by bringing its singer, Marc Cohn, to sing not only their song, but another one called “The Things We’ve Handed Down,” which is about children. Given since the couple first met, they’ve each become parents, it sounded like it was fitting to not only play both songs. Apparently all their children walked down the aisle first to “The Things We’ve Handed Down,” and here’s what happened next:
Jennifer Lopez went on to describe the night as “heaven,” along with sharing how even though they didn’t expect to be getting married at their ages (Lopez is 53 and Affleck is 50), it ended up being “perfect timing” for them both. Along with JLo getting Marc Cohn to sing two special songs for them as her and their family walked down the aisle, she also sang for him during the reception, as captured in a leaked wedding video Jennifer Lopez was not happy about the world getting to see.
While the couple is understandably not revealing every detail of their special day, it’s clear JLo had a dream wedding with two songs that really meant a lot to the two of them soundtracking the moment she walked down the aisle in front of family and friends. Following her and Ben Affleck's wedding, we expect to see Lopez walk down the aisle in the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding, which she’ll star in with Josh Duhamel.
