JLo Shares Sweet Story Behind Her And Ben Affleck’s Wedding Song And Their Children’s Role In The Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally got married, and yes, they went all out. The couple may have previously made it official in Las Vegas during July, but on Saturday, August 20, the couple did the whole shebang in Affleck’s Georgia estate ( the same place they originally planned for back in 2003 ). Now that JLo is back from her honeymoon in Italy , the singer/actress has updated her fans on the celebration that included a sweet story about their special wedding song and their children's roles in the ceremony.

Since Bennifer has been such a paparazzi topic over the years, which the couple still deal with these days too , JLo has taken her relationship narrative in her own hands by updating fans incrementally via her On The JLo newsletter. In her latest edition, Lopez shared details of her wedding, sharing what the couple’s wedding song was. In her words:

Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s ‘True Companion' as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago. Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come. As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however. It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down” — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk. The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.

As Lopez shared, she and Affleck have long connected over the 1991 song “True Companion,” and she decided to surprise him by bringing its singer, Marc Cohn, to sing not only their song, but another one called “The Things We’ve Handed Down,” which is about children. Given since the couple first met, they’ve each become parents, it sounded like it was fitting to not only play both songs. Apparently all their children walked down the aisle first to “The Things We’ve Handed Down,” and here’s what happened next:

As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began 'True Companion,' a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago — and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle. Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together. And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken. I would have had many of the same thoughts probably had I not been focusing so hard on not tripping over my dress, but when I got close enough to see his face, it made the same wonderful sense to me. Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better.

Jennifer Lopez went on to describe the night as “heaven,” along with sharing how even though they didn’t expect to be getting married at their ages (Lopez is 53 and Affleck is 50), it ended up being “perfect timing” for them both. Along with JLo getting Marc Cohn to sing two special songs for them as her and their family walked down the aisle, she also sang for him during the reception, as captured in a leaked wedding video Jennifer Lopez was not happy about the world getting to see .