Johnny Depp References Fantastic Beasts When Asked About Being Banned From Hollywood

Johnny Depp has had a long and celebrated career as a character actor, with plenty of beloved film projects under his belt. But over the last few years his name has mostly been synonymous with his long legal battle with ex Amber Heard. While the verdict of their defamation case was largely in favor of Depp , he’s only beginning his professional comeback. And he recently referenced Fantastic Beasts when asked about being banned from Hollywood.

Prior to their legal battle coming stateside, Heard and Depp faced off in the U.K. courts. He lost his libel case against The Sun , and shortly after Depp was asked to step down from the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. He recently appeared at Cannes to debut his first post-trial movie, and was asked if he felt like he was boycotted from Hollywood as a whole. His response (per Page Six ) referenced the role he lost in the Wizarding World, saying:

Did I feel boycotted by Hollywood? Well, you’d have to not have a pulse to feel at that point like this was all just a weird joke. When you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that’s merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air.

Well, there you have it. While Depp was largely the victor in court, it seems like he’s still going through some complicated emotions related to Amber Heard and the various allegations made against him. And that includes losing his job as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

After the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was asked to step down, actor Mads Mikkelsen ultimately took on the role of Grindelwald for Fantastic Beasts 3. The movie didn’t address his change in appearance, and instead continued the story. Later in his same appearance at Cannes, Depp offered more thought about his relationship with Hollywood, saying:

Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But I don’t feel boycotted, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t feel much further need for Hollywood.

While Depp’s new movie premiered at Cannes , he’s yet to book any major Hollywood production in the year that’s passed since the defamation case. It remains to be seen if/when this might occur, but it seems like he’s not putting too much stock into his “boycott.” And while he might have feelings about Grindelwald, it looks like the Fantastic Beasts franchise might be over after the disappointing performance of the last two films.

Regardless, Johnny Depp has indeed been making his professional comeback. In addition to his first post-trial movie, he’s also got a gig directing a movie that’ll feature Al Pacino . He’s also been busy as a musician, especially prior to the death of his friend Jeff Beck .