How Kristen Stewart Feels About The Twilight Saga Reaching A New Generation Of Fans Through Netflix
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
The fandom has reignited recently.
The Twilight Saga has shown no signs of fading into the background in the past couple years, as its fandom has not only remained alive but reached a new generation of young fans. In summer of 2020, series author Stephenie Meyer released the followup book Midnight Sun, leading fans to get back into the vampire romance. And in summer of 2021, the entire film series became available on Netflix. The phenomenon has reached a whole new cult classic status these days, and Kristen Stewart has finally been informed of it all.
The 31-year-old actress is on the awards circuit promoting her film Spencer, in which she portrayed the late Princess Diana. During a recent interview, she was asked about how she felt about the newfound Twilight craze taking place. Her response:
While speaking to ET on the heels of winning the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival, the actress seemed mostly unaware that tons of Twilight fans are connecting to the material all over again or being introduced to the series for the first time. she shared that she noticed that the movies were on Netflix, but the idea of the franchise finding a resurgence was a pill the actress had to process in real time as she answered the question. She continued with these words:
So droves of young fans are not at Kristen Stewart’s door, but trust me girl, there’s an entire section of TikTok devoted to the franchise almost a decade after the series wrapped with Breaking Dawn Part 2. When the movies hit the streaming service back in August, tons of fans took to social media to share that they’d be watching them all weekend and also announced their love for the fandom after years of playing it off.
The return of Twilight even inspired pop singer Tessa Violet to recreate the famed baseball scene for a music video and even bring along Peter Facinelli, who played Carlisle in the movies. It also helps that Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s careers are at an all-time high, between Stewart’s awards-worthy performance and Pattinson’s upcoming superhero debut in The Batman.
Unfortunately, the Twilight movies are set to leave Netflix next week on January 16, so take the week to rewatch them one more time. Also, check out what upcoming Netflix movies are coming to streaming here on CinemaBlend.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.