How Margot Robbie Landed A $20 Million Net Worth Boost In Less Than 3 Years

Margot Robbie famously had to borrow money from her mother when she was just starting out her acting career. While it seemingly didn’t take that long for her to be able to pay her mom back (plus some), her rise to fame has skyrocketed even more in recent years. In fact, some estimates have her net worth boosting a significant amount, like in the multi seven-figure range, in less than three years. So, how did she do it?

How Margot Robbie Is Making Money In Hollywood

Anyone not living under a rock knows Margot Robbie is a popular actress, and, as tends to happen, actors and actresses develop more cache over time. We know, for example, Margot Robbie’s big Hollywood break came in Wolf of Wall Street. Reports have indicated she was paid around $347,000 for that role, despite going toe-to-toe with Leonardo DiCaprio in several key moments, including one where she famously was worried about “stabbing Leo in the face. ”

Subsequent movies would see her earn more and more. By 2019, a report had her making $9-$10 million per movie . Her salary was confirmed to be in the $10 million range when she made Birds of Prey in 2020.

Things took a real turn, however, when Margot Robbie kicked off her own production company with husband Tom Ackerley. That company, LuckyChap Entertainment, was where she helped produce some of her own big movie releases, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey and Barbie, as well as some movies she didn’t star in. These include titles like Promising Young Woman and Saltburn.

The dollar signs reportedly began stacking up around this point, leading her to improve her celebrity net worth by an alleged $20 million plus in just the last three years.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Hi, Barbie: How Robbie’s Landed A $20 Million Boost Just In Recent Years

Some estimates have Robbie’s net worth coming in around $60 million at this point, but I don’t think the voluptuous number is the most interesting part of the story. What is interesting is the fact she’s allegedly boosted that number by $20 million in a very short window. This is very much thanks to Barbie, a movie for which she was reportedly paid $12.5 million upfront.

However, like many good entrepreneurs before her, she reportedly negotiated a percentage of the sales to earn more money for her work on Barbie, and the backend total she and her husband allegedly received totaled more than $50 million, a stunning achievement. They even joked about buying pink Ferraris with the newfound moolah.

Celebrity net worth estimates are notoriously fickle, and are typically based on information that may have been bandied about in Hollywood based on business stats, real estate investments and sales, and pay scales for things like upcoming movies and TV shows. I think it’s worth noting this when we are talking about the numbers, because you never really know how much a celeb is spending or investing, and what those returns truly look like. If she did really earn $50 million just from Barbie’s backend, even with major taxes on that cash and money flowing back into her business, the net worth number could be even higher.

Suffice to say, Margot Robbie’s rise on the producing front has absolutely contributed to her monetary earnings, and it certainly seems safe to say she's been crushing it the last three years. She’s still doing a lot of great work in front of the camera, as well, with her Wuthering Heights 2026 book adaptations coming up.

However, the real money lies in making wise backend choice. When it came to Barbie in particular, Margot Robbie fought for the movie she wanted, despite being told “men” would never “see a Barbie movie.” Her bet on the comedic premise (and the inclusion of her own viral feet in the marketing ) paid off.

... even if it means she's asked if she's sick of wearing pink all the time now.