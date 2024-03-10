Margot Robbie's Husband Had A Very Barbiecore Joke When Asked How They're Going To Spend All The Barbie Money She Made

Since its release last year, Barbie has painted the world pink, rapidly ascending to become one of the best movies of 2023 , a box office sensation, and snagging a ton of 2024 Oscar nominations . The film's remarkable success has rewarded Margot Robbie with an insane payday , which makes sense considering that the actress led the stellar cast and produced the movie. According to sources close to the star, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star earned approximately $50 million in salary and box office bonuses. With such a substantial sum at her disposal, the conversation naturally turned to how she might spend it. In a lighthearted moment, Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerly, jokingly suggested an investment idea that is perfectly Barbiecore.

The Wolf of Wall Street actress and her husband shared a hujorous moment with ET's Cassie DiLaura at Variety's Power of Women event in 2023, revealing their down-to-earth attitude toward the blockbuster hit's financial success. Robbie told the interviewer:

I actually really haven't done anything that crazy. But now that you've said it, all my siblings are going to be like, 'Where's my house?

In a nod to a previous major family purchase, the Suicide Squad alum was referring to a moment she shared during a CBS Sunday Morning interview (shared on YouTube), where she revealed how she had used her acting earnings to pay off her mother's mortgage back in 2014. The actress explained how her mother, Sarie Kessler, had supported her early acting career by loaning her money, which had initially been intended for the mortgage.

Her partner humorously suggested a way to use the earnings from Barbie. Tom Ackerley jokingly proposed:

We should buy some pink Ferraris.

Opting for pink Ferraris would undoubtedly help the stars keep the Barbiecore trend alive and in the spotlight. For her part, Margot Robbie continues to champion the style, notably embracing Barbiecore fashion at the Golden Globes .

At Variety's Power of Women event, she, alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, represented LuckyChap Entertainment, their production company. They were celebrated with the Producer of the Year award, acknowledging their work on significant projects like Barbie and Saltburn. LuckyChap Entertainment, founded in 2014, has been dedicated to showcasing women's stories and supporting female creators in the film industry. The company's impressive portfolio includes major projects like critically acclaimed Oscar winner Promising Young Woman , the action-packed Birds of Prey and the compelling series Maid, which can be streamed with a Netflix subscription .

As for the "Barbie money," it seems Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are content to joke about the possibilities rather than rush into any lavish purchases. So don’t expect to see them driving around in any pink Ferraris anytime soon. Their primary attention continues to be on their professional endeavors. According to an interview they gave Variety , LuckyChap Entertainment is gearing up for its next big project, Naughty, which is directed by Olivia Wilde. This upcoming Christmas comedy has been described as Bridesmaids but set in the North Pole. It is a collaboration with Universal, and filming will begin later this year. We'll keep watching for news on that that -- and maybe keep an eye out for any cool buys the two might make with their cash.