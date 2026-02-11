How Britney Spears Is (Reportedly) Celebrating The 9-Figure Sale Of Her Music Catalog

In recent years, Britney Spears has made headlines, in great part, due to her dance and bikini-centric social media posts, though the iconic pop star also continues to make moves from a business standpoint. On that note, the 44-year-old singer apparently just inked a major deal that could be worth quite a bit of cash. It’s been reported that Spears recently agreed to sell the rights to her entire music catalogue to a music publisher. At the same time, there are also alleged details regarding how the star is apparently celebrating.

Spears reportedly sold her catalogue – which includes hits like “...Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” – to music publisher Primary Wave. Information on this agreement comes by way of legal documents obtained by TMZ, who also reports that this “landmark deal” was finalized on December 30, 2025. As of this writing, there’s no official information regarding how much money the publisher shelled out to get the rights to Spears’ songs. However, the outlet reports that it could be a figure around $200 million.

As of this writing, Britney Spears herself or anyone from her camp, including manager Cade Hudson, has not officially spoken out about the sale. TMZ’s sources allege, though, that the Grammy winner is quite content with her decision to sell off the rights to her beloved tracks. It’s also said that Spears has been celebrating as of late by spending time with her kids. That claim comes following years of reports regarding the purported up-and-down nature of Spears’ relationships with her two sons.

The Crossroads alum shares Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19) with ex-husband Kevin Federline. In 2025, Federline released his memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he made claims about Spears’ alleged conduct around their children. Federline claimed that when the kids were younger, Spears would act inappropriately around them and purportedly hold knives while watching them sleep. Spears’ camp denied the various allegations in her ex’s book and accused him of trying to profit off her.

While Federline’s assertions can only be taken with a grain of salt, Spears’ past estrangement from her sons has been well documented. For a while, Sean and Jayden were also living with their father in Hawaii. Still, “K-Fed” expressed a willingness to have Spears see their boys, as he shared those thoughts following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. More recently, though, there’s been evidence to suggest the ice is thawing between Spears and her children.

The notion of Spears now celebrating the music sale alongside her sons is admittedly a sweet thought. In selling off the rights to her music, Spears joins the ranks of several other artists who’ve made that move like Bruce Springsteen and Phil Collins. Justin Bieber is another example of a notable performer who’s made such an arrangement. It was in 2023 that the Canadian singer sold the rights to his catalog for a reported $300 million (though that sale was later followed by reports of financial issues for Bieber).

As Spears allegedly celebrates her own deal alongside her kids, it’s hard to say whether anyone from her camp will feel compelled to speak out about the rationale behind her decision to sell her music rights. Whatever the reason on Spears’ end, though, it’s fair to say the people at Primary Wave just acquired some legendary tunes for their portfolio.