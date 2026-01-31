Why Margot Robbie's Barbie And Wuthering Heights Stylist 'Deserves All The Credit' For Those Epic Red Carpet Looks

Margot Robbie is known for some of her best performances in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But acting isn’t the only thing her name has become synonymous with; it’s also her red carpet looks. She often tailors her press tour outfits to accompany whatever film she’s promoting, and it’s incredible. Her looks during the Barbie press tour are legendary, as she looked like a doll come to life. Now she is talking about her latest Wuthering Heights red carpet fits and why her stylist deserves all the credit for them.

Robbie arrived on the carpet for her Emerald Fennell film, Wuthering Heights , wearing a custom Schiaparelli gown. It was a stunning black and red mermaid dress that faded into a black lace bodice. The garment was breathtaking, but what really makes the look nothing short of iconic is the necklace. Robbie wore the famous Taj Mahal diamond in a heart pendant, which was gifted to Elizabeth Taylor by her husband at the time, Richard Burton. Even more notable, Burton played Heathcliff in the 1958 Wuthering Heights adaptation.

To me, this could quite possibly be one of the best red carpet looks of all time. Not only does the dress have the darkness and the romance that the Emily Brontë novel has, but it also has the drama that has been teased in the trailers for the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation . The historical significance of the necklace makes the look rich in history, and so perfectly complements the dress that it’s almost as if the gown was made to match the necklace. Robbie gave all the credit to her incredible stylist, who has gone the extra mile in styling the Babylon star for this press tour. She told Elle Magazine :

I can’t take the credit. Really, Andrew Mukamal, my stylist, deserves all the credit. He’s a history major, so he really enjoys kind of delving deep. He came to set when we were shooting. He spent time with Jacqueline, our costume designer and saw everything we were creating at the time, which doesn’t normally happen. So, I think he’s been thinking about this for well over a year.

This attention to detail has been incredible from Mukamal. While that red gown we discussed will almost certainly be the look that gets the most attention, I’d also love to draw attention back to the entirety of the Wuthering Heights press tour , where Mukamel has had Robbie in feathers by Victoria Beckam, and bespoke jewelry designed by Cece’s Jewelry, a favorite of Taylor Swift’s. I’m still obsessed with the vampy Alexander McQueen look for Jimmy Kimmel’s show, which made my jaw drop.

Many thought the Barbiecore looks Robbie and Mukamel put together for that media circuit were unique to that 2023 moment, but the actress has been consistent, finding new ways to top herself and produce a showstopping look. She has yet to be outdone, and I can’t wait to see how this fashion collaboration evolves as the movie star jumps into other costume-forward projects.

You can see Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights, which hits theaters nationwide on February 13, 2026. Fans of the actress can also revisit her previous memorable fashion moments in Barbie, which is currently streaming with an HBO Max subscription .