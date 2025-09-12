Arnold Schwarzenegger Was Told There Was 'No Room For You In The Movie Business,' And He Got Candid About How He Made Room
He really did the damn thing, didn't he?
Arnold Schwarzenegger has spent nearly 50 years as one of the biggest names in movies, at this point, so it can be hard to imagine that there was a time when it didn’t look like he’d be able to make his movie star dreams come true. The former bodybuilder will hit the 2025 movie schedule soon in the holiday film The Man with the Bag (He plays Santa!), and he’s opened up about how he actually made room for himself in Hollywood.
What Did Arnold Schwarzenegger Say About How He Became A Movie Star?
People can take many different roads to success, and that is also true for those who eventually become our most recognizable entertainers. Arnold Schwarzenegger, of course, turned his bodybuilding career into major movie stardom, and has been beloved for decades for some of the best action movies of all time, including the Terminator franchise, Predator, his awesome version of The Running Man, True Lies and the vastly underrated Last Action Hero.
The ‘80s/’90s action star recently sat down with GQ, and when having a wide-ranging discussion with his interviewer about the idea of manhood and where it stands now, was asked if he ever recognized that the idea of what a leading man in a movie could be had shifted to someone way less muscle-bound. The former governor thought back to the days before his own film career, and said:
Honestly, seeing as how Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone vying for the title of #1 Action Movie Star defined a lot of my childhood, I’d never really thought about the timing of their rise to fame. The ‘70s didn’t exactly have blockbusters filled with big guys like the future Commando star, but actors like those he mentioned and Richard Dreyfuss, Gene Hackman, Richard Pryor, and Jack Nicholson. Sure, some of them played tough guys, but hardly those of the beefy, beat-up-every-bad-guy variety. He continued:
Wait…is he saying that if all writers band together and make writing cool, that we, too, could be (gulp) movie stars? OK, maybe not, but his point of sticking with what he was doing and showing the powers that be that audiences would buy-in still stands. And, it’s clear that it worked for him, as he added:
Dust off, indeed. Not only that, but it wasn’t long before the Conan the Barbarian star was one of the biggest names in the movie business, and people began crafting films with the hope that he would agree to star. He noted:
Wow. Schwarzenegger makes movie stardom sound so easy, doesn’t he? I suppose that very ability is exactly why he made it to the top and stayed there for so long that his fans are now in middle-age and have fond memories of his films from their childhood.
