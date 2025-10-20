'Black And Blue.' Laurence Fishburne Gets Real About What Happened When He And Keanu Reeves Finally Hashed Out Their Infamous Matrix Fight
The action icons took some real hits.
Few behind-the-scenes stories live up to the intensity of The Matrix, which is why it's not only one of the best movies of the ‘90s, but the best sci-fi movies of all time. Laurence Fishburne just shared one BTS story that might top them all. During a recent convention panel, the Boyz N the Hood star got candid about the now-iconic dojo fight scene between Morpheus and Neo, revealing that the brutal sequence wasn’t just movie magic. It left both him and Keanu Reeves literally black and blue by the time they wrapped filming.
During a recent New York Comic Con panel (via People), Fishburne, in his conversation with former co-star Joe Pantoliano, reflected on how much physical preparation went into making the scene one of the most legendary moments in sci-fi cinema. He explained:
For Fishburne, the injuries were just proof of how deeply committed everyone was to making the groundbreaking action movie feel real. The Man of Steel alum continued:
Pantoliano, who played Cypher in the original film, likened the fight choreography to “a ballet,” explaining that the seamless flow and minimal cuts helped change the trajectory of action filmmaking. He added:
Released in 1999, The Matrix redefined what action and sci-fi could look like on screen, blending philosophy, tech noir, and Hong Kong-style martial arts in a way Hollywood hadn’t seen before. The dojo fight between Morpheus and Neo remains one of the franchise’s most celebrated moments — a perfectly choreographed dance between teacher and student that also symbolized Neo’s first steps toward believing in his own power.
It’s fitting, then, that the scene took such a physical toll on the men behind it. Reeves (known for doing much of his own stunt work) and Fishburne, whose calm authority gave Morpheus his mythic edge, both poured everything into it — even when it hurt.
While Laurence Fishburne didn’t appear in 2021’s The Matrix Resurrections, he hasn’t ruled out returning to the franchise, if the story is right, of course. And, he might get his chance because a Fifth Matrix film is happening, sadly, without the direction of the Wachowski sisters.
For now, though, fans can revisit his defining turn as Morpheus, and that punishing, unforgettable fight, by streaming The Matrix trilogy. And lucky for viewers, its streaming for free with a Tubi subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
